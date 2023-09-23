Taylor Swift’s Call for Fans to Register to Vote Helped Drive Surge in Traffic to Registration Site

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The nonpartisan nonprofit Vote.org saw a spike in voter registration, thanks to Taylor Swift.

The organization said that on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, 157,041 eligible voters visited the site, as well as 35,252 new registrations.

This came after the Grammy-winning singer used her Instagram Stories, which has 272 million followers, that morning to encourage her fans to register to vote via Vote.org. She wrote at the time: ‘Are you registered to vote yet? I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year! Register to vote in less than 2 minutes at vote.org/NVRD.”

The organization said that in addition to seeing record traffic to its site, making it the largest National Voter Registration Day since 2020, it also saw a 72 percent increase in the number of 18-year-olds registering compared to 2019 and an increase of 115 percent compared to 2019. to 2022.

“Time and time again, young people are showing up and showing that they care about their rights and access to the ballot box,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. “On Tuesday, we saw a 1,226% increase in participation an hour after Taylor Swift posted. Our site averaged 13,000 users per 30 minutes – a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of.”

This isn’t the first time the “Cruel Summer” singer has instructed her Swifties to register to vote or talked about the importance of voting.

In 2018, she also posted on her social media, urging her followers to sign up for a politically charged post, in which she also endorsed two Democratic candidates. Vote.org also saw a significant increase in the number of registrations at the time.