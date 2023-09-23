Chattanooga football game is paused as GUNSHOTS are heard outside the stadium, forcing officials to rush both teams into the locker rooms

The incident occurred during a match between Tyner Academy and Sweetwater

Both teams were left visibly shaken before being taken off the field

A high school football game in Chattanooga was briefly interrupted Friday evening after two loud gunshots were heard outside the stadium.

The incident occurred during a game between Tyner Academy and Sweetwater High School at Finley Stadium, where the local news station was NewsChannel9.com caught just as gunshots were heard.

Both teams were left visibly shaken before being rushed into the changing rooms by match officials.

According to the report, CPD says it is still looking for three juvenile suspects.

Police say the suspects were fled by a local bus driver.

Fortunately, it is believed that no one was injured during the incident.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Chattanooga police for more information.