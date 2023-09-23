Multiple people are feared trapped after home explosion in New Jersey – as firefighters frantically comb through rubble

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Several people are feared trapped after a house explosion in New Jersey on Friday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collapsed building on Banker Road in West Milford just after 9.30pm.

Firefighters are frantically searching through the rubble for any victims of the explosion.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud bang and said the entire neighborhood was shocked.

It is not clear how many people were injured and what caused the explosion. Locals have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Several people are feared trapped after a house explosion in New Jersey on Friday evening

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collapsed building on Banker Road in West Milford just after 9.30pm.

Firefighters are frantically searching through the rubble for any victims of the explosion

“Living nearby, it shook the whole neighborhood, the house had just been purchased and is currently being renovated,” said resident Anthony Green.

The incident involved a house explosion in Buena, New Jersey, on August 3, killing four people.

A one-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were injured in the incident.

Authorities determined the cause was a large quantity of explosives found on the first floor of the home.

The West Milford Fire Department has urged people to avoid the area while emergency services operate on a large scale.