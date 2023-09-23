Julia Fox stuns in chrome cage corset top and floor-sweeping skirt at premiere of comedy drama Something You Said Last Night in New York City

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Fox looked stunning as she arrived at the Quad Cinema in New York City on Friday.

The model, 33, put on a daring performance in a silver corset top and black floor-length skirt at the premiere of Tommy Dorfman’s film, Something You Said Last Night.

Wearing nothing else under the corset, she paired her sultry ensemble with sheer opera gloves.

The Uncut Gems actress – who will release her highly anticipated memoir, Down The Drain, next month – supplemented with a realistic-looking shoulder bag in the shape of a crow.

For the special event, she rocked a monochrome brown makeup look with full, fluttering lashes and chocolate glossy lips.

Bold display: Julia Fox looked stunning as she arrived at the Quad Cinema in New York City on Friday

Eclectic ensemble: The model, 33, put on a daring show in a silver corset top and black floor-sweeping skirt for the premiere of Tommy Dorfman’s film, Something You Said Last Night

She styled her brunette locks into a voluminous, bouncy blowout and loose curls.

After posing on the red carpet, she also posed with actress Carmen Madonia and the film’s writer and director, Luis De Filippis, in addition to the movie posters.

On the red carpet, she also posed with 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman – who put on a stylish show in a purple suede button-down, white T-shirt and black jeans.

Dorfman styled her blonde locks in an effortlessly stylish loose updo and wore a pair of tinted, silver-colored glasses.

She also added a dainty gold chain and cuff bracelet.

The drama-comedy was first released earlier this year on July 7.

Fox was signed on and served as executive producer on the coming-of-age film.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows an aspiring writer in her twenties named Ren and her younger sister Siena.

Chic look: She wore nothing else under the corset, instead pairing her sultry ensemble with sheer opera gloves. The Uncut Gems actress has a realistic-looking shoulder bag in the shape of a crow

Radiant: For the special event, she donned a monochromatic brown makeup look with full, fluttering lashes and chocolate glossy lips

Brunette Beauty: She styled her brunette locks into a voluminous, bouncy blowout and loose curls. Posing on the red carpet, she beamed brightly as she showed off her ensemble

The duo goes on a family vacation with their parents. During their outing, the outgoing Siena parties, while the more reserved Ren is left to her own devices.

The old friends, talking in conversation Interview magazine also posed for photos off-site in 2021.

The pair were also seen mingling and taking photos with Madonia, the film’s leading lady.

Two years earlier, in September, Fox sat down with Dorfman to talk about becoming a mother and working on a book proposal – which has come to fruition and will be released in October.

Fox had just welcomed a son named Valentino, who was eight months old at the time and now two years old.

The pair had also discussed multidisciplinary artists.

Artistic top: She put on a daring show at the event, wearing nothing under the corset top other than nipple coverage to protect her modesty

Stylish: To show off the custom, artistic top, she opted out of all jewelry

Stunning: She looked radiant in a minimal makeup look and soft, loose waves

Open back: The back of her chrome corset top was backless and showed off her tattoos

“You like seventeen different things,” Dorfman said in the article.

“Exactly,” Fox replied. ‘In some ways I was very precocious and grew up very quickly, but in many other ways I was a late bloomer.

“It took me so long to figure out what I wanted to do,” she explained. “But I certainly didn’t like to sit still.”

Fox also revealed that her son Valentino is a very “chill” baby and inspired her to be “much more focused” in her artistry.

Dorfman had stated, “Being trans is such an ultimate reset, but being a mother is also the ultimate reset, right?”

Fox responded that becoming a mother was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Posing with the filmmakers: After posing on the red carpet, she also posed with actress Carmen Madonia and the film’s writer and director, Luis De Filippis, in addition to the movie posters.

Dazzling stars: On the red carpet she also posed with actress Tommy Dorfman – who put on a stylish show in a purple suede button-down, white T-shirt and black jeans

Dorfman styled her blonde locks in an effortlessly stylish loose updo and wore a pair of tinted, silver-toned glasses frames

Chic: She also added a dainty gold chain and cuff bracelet

Stylish threesome: The pair were also seen mingling and taking photos with Madonia, the film’s leading star

“I really wish I did it sooner,” she explained. ‘I wish I hadn’t listened to society.

“So many people were telling me all these things that were going to happen, and after Valentino was born, I had a moment of, ‘Oh my God, what if all these things are true? What if my life is over?’

“One thing I was so afraid of was, ‘I’m not going to be an artist anymore. I’m just going to care about my kid and that’s it.’

“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” she added. ‘I am certainly much more focused because of my child.

“He just reinforces who I already am,” she explained. ‘He hasn’t taken anything from me. He just made me feel more comfortable being myself.”