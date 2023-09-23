Reformed NRL bad boy Todd Carney opens up on footy retirement, family life, sobriety and how ‘The Bubbler’ remains with him after all these years

Todd Carney has reflected on his turbulent NRL career

NRL bad boy Todd Carney has revealed how much his life has changed in recent years – and how ‘The Bubbler’ incident is still brought up by football fans.

Carney, 37, opened up in a revealing YouTube clip on behalf of gambling company Ladbrokes.

The man who was handed a first-grade debut by the Raiders at the age of 17 was an elite talent, but his career – which included a Dally M Medal in 2010 – was tainted by countless alcohol-fuelled dramas.

The bubbler incident – ​​where he bizarrely pretended to drink his own urine during a night out in 2014 – saw Carney fired by the Sharks.

He became the subject of ridicule and was forced to move abroad to save his reputation in the English Super League.

“It (bubbler) follows me everywhere,” Carney admitted in the video. “I’ve been stupid along the way and painted with it (reputation).

“But I owned it and I moved on.”

Carney has just completed his fifth season with the Byron Bay Devils on the NSW north coast and is enjoying passing on his football IQ to his teammates.

He is considering retirement, but knows he will have to find a passion to fill the void.

Away from footy, Carney works with students struggling to stay in school on the Gold Coast.

Many have behavioral issues, but they are all ears as the former NRL star – who in the eyes of many fans is a wasted talent – ​​offers life advice.

Carney has a son – Lion – with Australian reality TV star Susie Bradley (pictured)

“The guys are responding to me, which I really like,” he said.

‘Alcohol was the reason for a lot of my drama, that’s why I don’t drink anymore, I want to be the best version of myself.’

Many football fans online were happy to see Carney successfully turn his life around.

“I love what he’s done with himself. Champion,” one person posted.

Another said: ‘How inspiring, it gives me hope. Well done Todd, you’ve risen above it all.’