China to help reconstruct war-battered Syria

NNA – China has offered to help reconstruct war-torn Syria with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announcing the formation of a strategic partnership.

The announcement came on Friday as the pair held diplomatic meetings in the southern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

ldquo;In the face of an unstable and uncertain international environment, China is willing to continue to work with Syria in the interests of friendly cooperation and safeguarding international fairness and justice,rdquo; Xi told his Syrian counterpart, according to Chinese state media.

ldquo;China supports Syriarsquo;s opposition to foreign interference, unilateral bullying hellip; and will support Syriarsquo;s reconstruction,rdquo; he added.

Xi said a number of initiatives would be implemented aimed at building up infrastructure along the ancient Silk Road and promoting Chinarsquo;s approach to global security.

ldquo;China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Syria through thenbsp;Belt and Road Initiativenbsp;hellip; to make positive contributions to regional and world peace and development,rdquo; Xi said.

Syrian state TV quoted al-Assad as thanking China for being with Syrians ldquo;during the crisis and sufferingrdquo;.

The Arab leaderrsquo;s rare visit is a bid to end more than a decade of diplomatic isolation under Western sanctions and to boost commercial ties with the worldrsquo;s second-largest economy.

Western sanctions have been levelled against Syria since anbsp;civil war broke out there in 2011. It has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Al-Assadrsquo;s government now controls most of Syriarsquo;s territory and hasnbsp;re-established tiesnbsp;in recent years with Arab neighbours that once backed Syrian rebels.

China, meanwhile, has stepped up its diplomatic engagement in the Middle East as it tries to expand its global influence and promote an alternative to the US-led international order.

In March, Beijing helped broker a dealnbsp;between Saudi Arabia and Irannbsp;to end a seven-year-long diplomatic rift. — AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES

