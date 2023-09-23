Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Niger slams UN chief as undermining efforts to end Nigerien crisis

    Sep 23, 2023

    nbsp;NNA – The leaders of the Nigerien junta accused United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday of obstructing their participation in the General Assembly, stating that it was quot;likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country.quot;nbsp;

    In a statement broadcast on public television, the military said that the UN chiefnbsp;quot;went astray in the exercise of his mission by obstructing Niger#39;s full participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assemblyquot;. nbsp;

    It also called out quot;the perfidious actionsquot; of Guterres, noting that they were likely to sabotage efforts to end the crisis in their country.nbsp;

    Bakary Yaou Sangare, who formerly served as Niger#39;s ambassador to the UN and currently holds the position of the country#39;s foreign minister following the coup, was designated by the junta as the selected representative for the event.

    However, as per a diplomatic source, the ousted government also submitted an application to represent Niamey. — Al-Mayadeen

