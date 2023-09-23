Saudi Foreign Minister Meets French, Polish Counterparts in New York

NNA – Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held talks with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Friday.

The FMs reviewed bilateral relations and ways of bolstering and developing them in various fields. They discussed means of consolidating bilateral and multilateral action and the latest international developments.

They tackled opportunities for economic cooperation under Saudi Vision 2030 and the importance of supporting common interests to achieve sustainable development, prosperity, and well-being for the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia#39;s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, and Director General of the Foreign Ministerrsquo;s Office Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

Prince Faisal also met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rao in New York City.

They tackled bilateral relations between their countries and ways of developing them in various fields. They also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation.

After the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud dismounted from his steed ldquo;Ubayyah,rdquo; declaring the unification of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and charting its geographic boundaries to the world, he ascended the heights of the skies aboard his ldquo;Dakota DC-3rdquo; aircraft.nbsp;

Through this remarkable journey, he aimed to connect the kingdom with the world and draw the political map of the state.

The tale of the ldquo;Dakota DC-3rdquo; begins with a decision by then US President Franklin Roosevelt to give King Abdulaziz a present.nbsp;

He sought advice from White House advisors on what kind of gift to offer to a ldquo;Saudi king residing in a desert region.rdquo; One of his advisors suggested that the best gift for this king would be an airplane.

The Director-General of Communication and Media Affairs at Saudi Arabiarsquo;s flag carrier, Saudia, Engineer Abdullah Al-Shahrani, explained to Asharq Al-Awsat that this idea was initially rejected due to its substantial budget.nbsp;

Nevertheless, on February 14, 1945, the Dakota aircraft, gifted by President Roosevelt to King Abdulaziz, touched down at the makeshift airstrip in what is now known as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs area in the city of Jeddah.nbsp;

It was received by Prince Mansour bin Abdulaziz on behalf of King Abdulaziz.

On September 30, 1945, King Abdulaziz boarded the gifted Dakota aircraft for the first time.

Departing from the city of Afif near Riyadh, he headed towards Al-Hawiya in the city of Taif.nbsp;

This flight was led by American pilot Captain Joey Grand, accompanied by his Saudi counterpart, Captain Hamza Tarabzoni. One of the most notable features of this aircraft was its ability to land on any prepared terrestrial area.

According to Al-Shahrani, this feature facilitated the aviation sector in seamlessly connecting the various regions and administrative areas of the kingdom.nbsp;

He emphasized that this aircraft made a significant impact in the aviation world, particularly within the kingdom, laying the foundation for the concept of civil aviation in Saudi Arabia.

During that flight, King Abdulaziz became convinced that, after experiencing the speed of travel, ease of connectivity, and the convenience of takeoff and landing, this was the appropriate means to link the various parts of his nation.nbsp;

He then decided to purchase two additional aircrafts.nbsp;

This journey marked the inception of civil aviation for connecting the Kingdomrsquo;s regions, realizing King Abdulazizrsquo;s initial vision, which was the localization of migration.

The ldquo;Dakota DC-3rdquo; aircraft was first manufactured by Douglas Aircraft Company in 1935.nbsp;

It is a twin-engine, low-wing monoplane produced by the Pratt amp; Whitney company, with a capacity for 28 passengers, roughly equivalent to 2725 kg.nbsp;

The aircraft measures approximately 20 meters in length, with a wingspan of 30 meters, and it cruises at a speed of 370 kilometers per hour. — Asharq Al Awsat

