    Raisi congratulates King, Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz on National Day

    NNA – President Ebrahim Raisi,nbsp;in his message tonbsp;King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,nbsp;congratulated himnbsp;on the National Day of Saudi Arabia.

    quot;The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have many political, economic, and cultural commonalities, which will be a strong support for the friendship of the two Muslim nations and strengthen the common relations,quot; Raisi said.

    quot;I hope that with the efforts of both sides, the relations between the two countries will expand more and more in all fields,quot; the Iranian President added.nbsp;quot;I pray to Almighty God for the health and success of your Excellency and the honor and pride of the nation of Saudi Arabia.quot;

    quot;I congratulate the Saudi National Day to your Excellency, the government, and the Muslim nation of Saudi Arabia,quot; President Raisi said in his message tonbsp;Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

    quot;I hope that due to thenbsp;commonalities of the two nations, the fraternal relation between the two countries in all fields will expand and improve day by day,quot; Raisi stated.

    quot;I pray to Almighty God for the health and success of your Excellency and the honor and pride of the nation of Saudi Arabia,quot; the message concluded. — Iran Press

