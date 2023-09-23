My daughter’s 12-year-old friend overstays her welcome and uses my expensive shampoo when she sleeps over – should I confront her mother?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A mother complained that her daughter’s friend overstayed her welcome and used her expensive beauty products when she was invited over.

Go to the British parental platform Mamannetthe anonymous woman said she fed the 12-year-old girl, took care of her and often hosted her for sleepovers.

However, she said this arrangement began to bother her after she discovered that one time, while the child was sleeping at her house, his mother was in town for an appointment.

When the girl’s mother finally came to pick up her daughter, she stayed in the car instead of thanking the family for taking care of her child all weekend.

As she asked others what they thought about her predicament, many agreed that the mother had crossed a line. However, when it came to the 12-year-old girl, many of them expressed sympathy and said that no one could know what was happening in the child’s body. life at home.

The woman explained: “My 12-year-old son has a friend from school. This girl often comes home from school with (my daughter) and I feed her, take care of her, she sleeps here, etc. when his mother is “busy”.

“She’s a nice kid, but sometimes prone to disrespect. She considers me her second mother, which is a little strange but somewhat endearing.

“That’s probably why I let some of his behavior go. For example, she will decide she needs a shower and come into my bathroom and use my very expensive shampoo and conditioner.

“She takes them back to (my daughter’s) bathroom, where after use, she leaves them thrown on the floor with her wet towels.” Apparently the shampoo and conditioner I provide for my own daughter are not suitable for her hair type.

‘Anyway. On Friday after school, my (daughter) calls. Can her friend come? Ok I say. They arrive just before dinner… and this kid has been here ever since.

“She left about ten minutes ago after announcing “I’m going!” My mother is outside, in the car. We’re going to dinner, goodbye! »

“Then out the front door she trots, wearing my daughter’s hoodie, socks and sliders. I doubt I’ll see them again. I asked (my daughter) if she was also invited to dinner. She wasn’t.

“It bothers me and I’ll tell you why. Friday evening, she tells me her mother is in town for a meeting. (My partner) and I exchanged a look.

“So we are both aware that his mother has moved on with a new guy and therefore needs childcare and therefore sent her child here.

“On Saturday morning, the girls ask if they can go out and ask for money to eat and drink. I’m sending £20 to this girl’s account because (my daughter) doesn’t have a bank card yet and I didn’t want to give her mine.

“They go to the garden of a very reasonably priced local pub chain for a coke and pizza before meeting friends at the park.”

She continued: “My daughter calls later to ask for a ride home. I say no, it’s still daytime and you’re a ten minute walk away, see you soon.

“She talks about their night out and says they asked her friend’s mum to take her home but she was ‘too drunk’. When they got to the pub she was already there, apparently drinking .

“Am I unreasonable to think that if you leave your child with someone else all weekend so you can go out to the pub and go on dates, and you know full well that someone else gave your daughter money for a meal out, the least you can do is get out of your car, come to the door and say thank you for having my child all weekend.

People left their own thoughts on the situation in the comments, with some saying the mother was a “doormat.”

“And if you want to take your kid out to dinner afterwards, that’s totally fine. But don’t tell your DD about this project until you’re well away from the house where you left him all weekend.

One person wrote: “Why the hell are you letting yourself and your daughter be treated like this? »

Another said: “The other mum is (cheeky) but I don’t understand why you allow this behavior? It’s your house, don’t let her use your shampoo or take the clothes.

While someone else wrote: “Stop being such a doormat and allow your daughter to be too.” »

However, others blamed the child’s mother, with some saying she appeared to be an alcoholic.

One person wrote: “Before I even knew she was drunk, my ‘alcoholic parent radar’ was going off.

“Yes, the girl seems a little too comfortable at your house and disrespectful, but I guess she is escaping to your house after a chaotic life at home.”

Another said: “OP, you look like a saint and that’s probably the only stability this kid has in his life.”

“Her mother is undoubtedly (cheeky), but the child will be forever grateful to you for raising her.”

Someone else said: “Obviously she’s (cheeky), just like the girl.

“However, you are really doing this for your (daughter) – if she is happy with this arrangement, I would bite my tongue.

“I would, however, start putting boundaries in place (like not going into my bathroom!).”

The original poster added: “I’ll talk to the mother and tell her what I think.”

“I also asked my daughter what she thought about her friend being here all weekend and so often. She said she was her best friend, of course she loved her being here.

“As for the ‘borrowed’ clothes, I’m writing a list of the items that haven’t been returned and I’ll give it to the mom when I have word.

“There’s no way I’m going to cut this kid off. She is sweet and kind. She’s also absolutely tiny, which makes me feel like she’s perhaps more vulnerable than she actually is.

“But she tells me she loves me and she made me a card for Mother’s Day etc., so I think she needs a mother figure.

“Yes, she’s a cheeky little madam who does things like use my stuff, but I care about her a lot.”