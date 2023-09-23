Want to save money? Work on a cruise ship: I live 24/7 aboard a massive boat and spend barely anything

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman who works on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has revealed how much she spends on board every day, and it’s a lot cheaper than you think.

Alley Kerr, who goes by “Wanderlust Alley” on TikTok and YouTube, works as a dance captain and general manager on the ship Liberty of the Seas, often making videos about her daily life.

Her roles allow her to perform in shows and act as a liaison between management and production actors – she ensures that each show runs smoothly and also takes care of administrative tasks such as booth inspections and exercises.

Speaking to MailOnline, Alley said: “It’s quite incredible. As an artist, I know I’ll be able to get a paycheck, and when the paycheck comes, I know I’m going to make money.

“Whereas when you’re doing this on land, you have no idea what opportunities are or aren’t around the corner, and I find it’s a lot more sustainable because I’m not paying rent and I’m not don’t pay for food.

“In theory, I could end up pocketing all the money I get.

“Anyone who has worked in the entertainment industry can tell you that it’s definitely not easy.

“Usually, professional dancers are also baristas. They work in a sports clothing store. They work at another restaurant in the evenings, and they also have a side job where they babysit.

“Everyone has about 10 jobs at a time, because it’s really not sustainable to be a performer.”

She added: “I think it’s a really good way for me to save and invest in my future, because it’s really hard to be able to save money when you’ve barely managed to make it in London , or wherever we are.” continue the fun.

The dance captain previously worked at Disneyland, California and Japan, where she moved when she was 19.

Working on a cruise ship had long been on his “bucket list”: “It was one of the very first things I auditioned for a few years ago, maybe four, five years ago. But it just wasn’t the right timing and it was much more competitive.

She landed her first cruise contract in 2020 and has since progressed to the role of dance captain and company manager on Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas.

The TikToker’s cabin with attached bathroom is completely free

She explained that the only time she has to fork out is when she wants to go to a specialty restaurant, and even then she gets an employee discount.

In a recent videothe American discussed her finances, explaining: “A question I get asked all the time is how much I spend on housing and food.

“Well, today is a sea day so let’s find out. As for my cabin, you may be surprised to know that it is 100% free.

She pans the camera to her bedroom, which has a single bed, a wardrobe, a mirror, a desk and storage space.

There’s also an attached bathroom – the dance captain doesn’t have to pay a dime for their accommodation and no fees are deducted from their paycheck.

The only fee she mentions in the video is $5 for housekeeping.

She continues: “This goes for most food as well. All meals at the mess hall are free and I personally really appreciate that.

The cruise ship has a buffet-style dining room and in the clip, the content creator has three plates of food.

The ship Alley works on is Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas and before landing this position, she worked on the Rhapsody of the Seas.

So, if she decides to stay in the dining hall, she can spend months there without paying a single dollar.

Alley told MailOnline: ‘I have a slightly different accommodation to most as I’m in a management role.

“So I have only one cabin and I have a porthole. It’s a slightly larger space. In general, most accommodations on cruise ships are very cramped and not a great space to live.

“If I wasn’t a business manager and dancer, captain, I would have a normal cabin, like everyone else.”

She showed viewers an onboard Japanese restaurant called Izumi, which is one of the specialty options.

Adding “A lot of people are surprised when they find out that I have lived in Japan for three years, so I know Japanese cuisine really well.

“While I wouldn’t call it authentic, the options are so delicious and flavorful that it definitely reminds me of home in Japan when I’m at sea.”

The meal cost $40, for which she only paid $32 due to her employee discount — with housekeeping included, her total expenses for the day were less than $40.

The 26-year-old said she gets “the greatest pleasure from the trip”, saying: “I think it’s a really interesting experience to be able to see so many places in a way that I never could TO DO.”

For example, we went to Bermuda almost 20 times this summer. Maybe this seems like overkill to some, but I think it’s a really cool opportunity to actually feel familiar with a place.

Liberty of the Seas has a large capacity of 3,634 passengers and offers weekly cruises from Miami to the Western Caribbean.

Pictured: Alley in action on the cruise, where she works as dance captain and general manager

It houses giant slides, 12 restaurants and even an ice rink

“Last year we did a Mediterranean cruise, so I was in a different Mediterranean port every day, in Italy and France, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia, Israel, Spain – it was a new place every day.”

Commenters were quick to ask about this unique lifestyle.

A viewer asked: “What cruise line do you work for?” » I’ve really thought about working there when I’m older.

Someone else asked if the YouTuber could give a tour of the rooms, since they previously worked on a cruise ship and “all the workers had bunk beds and had to share.”

Others were keen to try this work themselves and wrote: “This looks like so much fun!” I’ve always wanted to do this for a year or two, once my kids are grown up!’ and “How to work on a cruise ship?”

The ship has been voted the best cruise line for 20 years by Travel Weekly.