Pope Francis says migrants ‘do not invade’ Europe

NNA – Pope Francis on Saturday hammered home his message that European governments must do more to care for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, saying quot;those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they look for welcomequot;.nbsp;

Closing a meeting of bishops and young people from around the Mediterranean in French port city Marseille, he added that migration is quot;a reality of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and that must be governed with wise foresight, including a European responsequot;.

The pope#39;s remarks — given in front of President Emmanuel Macron, whose government plans tougher measures to control migration — follow his insistence on arrival in France Friday that quot;people who are at risk of drowning when abandoned on the waves must be rescuedquot;.

The way Europe addresses large numbers of arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa has shot up the political agenda since last week, when thousands of people landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa over just a few days.

The pope also appeared to weigh in on French domestic politics, targeting two of Macron#39;s projects in assisted dying and inscribing the right to abortion in the constitution.

Old people risk being quot;pushed aside, under the false pretences of a supposedly dignified and #39;sweet#39; death that is more #39;salty#39; than the waters of the sea,quot; Francis warned.

He also spoke of quot;unborn children, rejected in the name of a false right to progress, which is instead a retreat into the selfish needs of the individualquot;. — AFP

