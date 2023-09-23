Apple exec Eddy Cue is such a big sports fan that he has a grid of 9 TVs at home for watching games

Apple exec Eddy Cue celebrating at a Golden State Warriors basketball game.

Eddy Cue might be Apple’s senior vice president of services, but he’s also a big sports fan.

Cue recently revealed to GQ that he has 9 TVs stacked together for watching sports.

Cue also discussed his love of sports and Apple’s partnership with MLS.

One of the Golden State Warriors’ biggest fans just happens to be Eddy Cue, a top Apple executive. And one of the perks of a cushy Apple compensation package is that you can afford to splurge on things — like a fancy at-home setup for watching sports.

Cue, who is Apple’s senior vice president of services, has a grid of nine TVs in his home, plus a small ticker that displays game scores, according to a new GQ piece about the exec.

“At home, he’s got nine televisions arrayed in a grid, plus a digital ticker relaying scores — the sort of sports-viewing system you’d dream up if you were a wildly successful, sports-mad tech executive,” the GQ piece reads.

Alas, GQ didn’t include a photo of Cue’s at-home setup, so for now we’ll just have to imagine what it looks like.

GQ visited Cue’s home as part of a series of interviews that delved into Apple’s partnership with Major League Soccer. Cue confirmed a recent revelation that made waves in the sports and media worlds: the iPhone company does indeed have a separate deal with soccer star Lionel Messi — one that reportedly sees Messi getting a share of the revenue from streaming sign-ups to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. Cue declined to talk specifics with GQ, but landing Messi was so popular that it helped get 288,000 people to subscribe to Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass.

Cue’s love of sports is well-documented. The Apple exec can often be seen in the stands at many major sporting events, sometimes even generated some headlines of his own. In one 2017 incident, he made headlines at a Warriors game when fans thought he had slighted Rihanna by gesturing at her to sit down. He later made a post on Twitter, the platform now called X, that said he was talking to someone else and that fans took his gestures out of context.

Interestingly, Cue didn’t mention Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset in the interview. The upcoming product has features that may make it enticing to sports fans — if they can stomach the $3,499 price tag.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will be rolling out early next year, according to the company.

The upcoming mixed-reality headset will allow users to watch sports in a setup that’s about as glamorous as Cue’s nine-screen theatre. The headset will let users see multiple screens, allowing them to watch the game and look up additional information at the same time.

Watching sports on the Vision Pro headset is like looking into the future.

If you’re interested in getting your own Vision Pro headset, Apple says they’ll be available “early next year.”

Apple is also reportedly working on a cheaper version of the headset — the Apple Vision (sans Pro) — to make mixed-reality technology accessible to more people. However, that headset probably won’t be out until 2025, according to reports.

