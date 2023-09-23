AC/DC stars Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson graciously sign autographs for fans outside their hotel in Beverly Hills, California

<!–

Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson delighted fans Friday when they left their room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills to sign autographs.

Dressed entirely in black, the AC/DC duo walked straight up to a group of gentlemen carrying stacks of old rock records recorded by the Australian rock band.

Backing singer and bassist Cliff, 73, was the first to reach the irate fans and happily scribbled his signature on their records.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans with a jacket for boots, 75-year-old singer-songwriter Brian soon joined the group and had a cheerful chat with his fanatics.

Cliff and Brian were spotted leaving their hotel in California around noon before being roped in to sign merchandise.

They then made their way to Jim Henson’s studios, where they are reportedly remastering some of their work.

AC/DC will perform next month at the Power Trip show at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

They will share a bill with other top veteran rockers at the three-day festival, including Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica.

It will be their first live show in seven years.

Meanwhile, Brian returns to the mic for the high-profile performance after the singer quit the band’s North American foray midway through the band’s 2016 tour when his hearing problems became unbearable.

He was temporarily replaced by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, who served as vocalist for the band’s remaining concerts.

Formed in Sydney in 1973, the current line-up of AC/DC consists of Brian, 68-year-old guitarist Angus Young, Stevie Young, his cousin, on rhythm guitar, Phil Rudd on drums and bassist Cliff.

Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young started the band and quickly rose to fame with lead singer Bon Scott.

The band produced a string of hits, including It’s a Long Way to the Top (if You Wanna Rock and Rock), Highway to Hell and Dirty Deeds (Done Dirt Cheap).

After Bon’s death from acute alcohol poisoning at the age of 33 in 1980, British-born Brian was hired to replace him.