What a whopper! British gardener grows world’s biggest-ever cucumber that weighs in at 30lbs

Vince Sjodin brought four feet of vegetables to the National Giant Vegetable Championship

The competition entries will be on display this weekend in Malvern, Worcestershire

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British gardener has grown the world’s largest cucumber ever, weighing a whopping 30 pounds.

Vince Sjodin, 50, showed off the giant four-foot vegetable at the British National Giant Vegetable Championship in Malvern, Worcestershire.

He has broken the previous cucumber record of 23 pounds, which was grown in 2015 by David Thomas, another Brit who grows cucumbers.

Mr Sjodin’s record-breaking feat comes two years after he grew the world’s largest bone marrow, which weighed an astonishing 255 pounds.

He said his vegetables are so big because of his ‘secret formula’ and the fresh Welsh air on his allotment in Barry, South Wales.

Vince Sjodin (pictured), 50, showed off the giant four-foot vegetable at the UK National Giant Vegetable Championship in Malvern, Worcestershire

Mr Sjodin said his vegetables – such as the cucumber from his record-breaking marrow in 2021 – are so big because of his ‘secret formula’ and the fresh Welsh air on his allotment in Barry, South Wales.

Mr Sjodin’s record-breaking feat comes two years after he grew the world’s largest bone marrow, which weighed an astonishing 255 pounds

The gardener had to grow the cucumber in a hammock on scaffolding mesh to support the weight.

He said a wet spell in the run-up to the competition almost ruined his bid for glory, but ‘luckily the cucumber survived’.

Vince said: ‘It’s a great achievement. I was talking to former world record holder David Thomas this morning and he was amazed.

‘The cucumber was grown in a hammock on scaffolding mesh, which helped to support the weight.

‘It was a nerve-wracking few days with the changes in temperature and the rain caused me to lose a 217-pound bone marrow, which burst.

“Luckily the cucumber survived and I’m looking forward to a few ciders to celebrate.”

The massive cucumber also looks special for another reason than just its size: it is orange. This could be caused by over-ripening or it could simply be a yellow variety of the vegetable.

Tim Saint (pictured) from Reading had to use a forklift to lift and present his giant pumpkin at the competition in Malvern

Other gardening experts have also shown off their colossal fruit and vegetables ahead of this year’s Malvern Autumn Show

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Worcestershire city this weekend to catch a glimpse of its giant greens

Gardeners have put their oversized vegetables on display – from giant pumpkins to enormous radishes – at the Three Counties Showground

Other gardening experts have also shown off their colossal fruit and vegetables ahead of this year’s Malvern Autumn Show.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Worcestershire city this weekend to catch a glimpse of giant greens.

Gardeners have been displaying their oversized vegetables – from giant pumpkins to enormous radishes – at the Three Counties Showground.

Records are expected to be broken every year, with this year being no exception as judges from the National Vegetable Association inspect each offering.

Eleven new Guinness World Records were set at last year’s show, including the heaviest eggplant weighing 2.3kg and the longest leek measuring 1.20 meters in length.