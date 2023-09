NNA – In wake ofnbsp;the exchanged bombsnbsp;between the Israeli enemy forces and the Lebanese army in Bastra Farm, UNIFIL official spokesman Andrea Tenenti stressed that ldquo;the peacekeepingnbsp;force is present on the ground to calm the situation,quot; adding that quot;its leadership is communicating with the parties to reduce tensionnbsp;and prevent misunderstandings.rdquo;

R.Sh.