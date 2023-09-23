Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Army: Enemy forces violate withdrawal line in Bastra area

    NNA – The Army Command#39;snbsp;Orientation Directoratenbsp;issued todaynbsp;the following statement: ldquo;On September 23, 2023, between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon,nbsp;Israeli enemy units violated the withdrawal line and fired flarenbsp;bombs at a Lebanese army patrol while accompanying a bulldozer that was removing an earthen berm erected by the Israeli enemy north of the withdrawal line (the reserved blue line) in Bastra area – South Lebanon.quot;

    quot;The army patrol members responded to the attack by firing tear gas bombs at the Israelinbsp;enemy units, forcing them to withdraw to the occupied Palestinian territories,quot; the army statement added.

