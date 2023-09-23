Who is Madelyn Cline? Meet Pete Davidson’s new love interest after his split from ex Chase Sui Wonders

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pete Davidson has reportedly rekindled a budding romance with Madelyn Cline just a month after his split from Chase Sui Wonders.

The Saturday Night Live star, 29 – who dated the likes of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian – recently “spent the night” with 25-year-old actress Madelyn, a source says We weekly.

The insider revealed, “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and had breakfast together there the next morning.”

So, who is Pete Davidson’s new love interest Madelyn Cline?

Where is Madelyn Cline from? And what was her childhood like?

Madelyn Renee Cline, 25, is a 5’6” / 167 cm tall American actress and model, born in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

She is the daughter of Mark Cline, a water systems engineer, and Pam Cline, a real estate agent.

Earlier this year Madelyn said Cosmopolitan: ‘When I was about eleven or twelve, I was scouted by a modeling scout and my family went to New York in the summer so I could work.

“I started saving for college, which I was really excited about, because I thought, I’m helping my parents. I’m really proud of that.’

As a child, she landed modeling deals with T-Mobile, Next Clothing, graced the cover of American Girl magazine and starred in a Chuck E. Cheese ad for pizza rolls.

How did Madelyn start acting? What has she been in?

After dropping out of college, Madelyn moved to Los Angeles, California, as a struggling actress, where she lived out of her car and was a complete unknown until three years ago.

In 2018 she appeared in Boy Erased as Chloe, and in 2021 she was in This Is The Night and What Breaks The Ice. She also played Taylor Watts in Vice Principals and Jessica in Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals.

But Madelyn got her big break when she landed the role of Sarah Cameron in Netflix’s 2020 teen drama series Outer Banks, which quickly became one of the streamer’s most popular shows.

Next came a lucrative modeling deal with American Eagle.

She was then cast as Whiskey in the blockbuster mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Now Madelyn is a huge star in her own right, with a whopping 16 million Instagram followers, and even attended this year’s Met Gala in May.

Who did Madelyn date before Pete Davidson?

When it comes to Madelyn’s love life, she dated Chase Stokes — who plays John B. on Outer Banks — for a year before splitting in November 2021.

The couple appeared together in Kygo’s music video for the remix of Donna Summer’s song Hot Stuff.

Speaking about the split, she said Cosmopolitan: ‘I’m a really private person. There is a part of me that is for me and no one else. But in retrospect, duh, making my relationship public made it everyone’s business.

“And I realized the negative side effects of that as I was going through the breakup, realizing that I had let people in and then feeling like I couldn’t get anyone out. It hit me like a freight train.

‘I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for parties. There are no parties; there is no winning or losing in a breakup.”

Madelyn was rumored to be dating social media personality Zack Bia in early 2022 after they were spotted at a dinner and basketball game in December 2021.

As of May 2022, Madelyn was rumored to be dating singer Jackson Guthy after fans spotted him on her Instagram feed.

In February 2023, Madelyn revealed that she was “luckily taken” by an unnamed boyfriend, telling Cosmopolitan, “All I know is that he makes me incredibly happy.” And I have truly never been happier.’

Jackson then confirmed their relationship on May 25 when he posted a carousel to his Instagram feed with a photo of them kissing.

But by late August, Madelyn had unfollowed Jackson on social media and deleted a number of posts he had appeared in.

On September 14, the actress shared a post on Instagram of herself with a mystery man at a New York Jets NFL game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.