Science Reveals the Precise Date and Month of the Year When You Are Most Prone to Death

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Some prefer not to dwell on the exact moment when we will leave this Earth, others are morbidly curious.

But science has discovered several different patterns about when people tend to die.

Just as you have a “biological clock” that helps determine when you wake up and sleep, it also influences the time of day you die, with a distinct “peak” in the morning.

Other studies have shown that certain days of the week are much deadlier, with more deaths occurring on one particular day of the year than on any other.

Some of this is due to factors like drug and firearm overdoses, but other “spikes” are harder to explain.

There is a ‘biological clock’ for death (Image: Rob Waugh/Midjourney)

What time of day are you most likely to die?

According to science, your biological clock not only makes you hungry and sleepy, but also influences the time of your death.

According to research from Harvard Medical School published in 2012, the time when people are most likely to die is 11 in the morning.

Professor Clifford Saper, lead author of the paper, said: ‘Virtually all physiological processes have a circadian rhythm, meaning they occur predominantly at certain times of the day.

«There is even a circadian rhythm of death, so that in the general population people tend to die, on average, in the morning hours. The average time is around 11 am

But the picture is actually a little more complex than that.

Saper’s research, which involved 1,200 healthy 65-year-olds, found that people with a certain genotype (the genetic variants that a person carries) have different sleep patterns and a different average time to death.

People with the GG (guanine-guanine) genotype tend to sleep about an hour later, generally speaking, and die around 6 p.m. instead of the 11 a.m. time at which most people die. people.

Saper said: “There really is a gene that predicts the time of day you will die.” Fortunately, not the date, but the time.

What day of the year are you most likely to die?

One day of the year has more deaths than any other (Shutterstock)

More people die in the cold winter months than any other time of year, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

January and December tend to be the deadliest months of the year, but Professor David Philips’ analysis of 57 million death certificates between 1979 and 2004 singled out one day as the deadliest.

Philips found that New Year’s Day is the deadliest of the year, and the reason is not due to celebrations, alcohol or traffic accidents.

Philips said: “This pattern appears in all natural causes of death, but not in external causes such as car accidents.” It’s hard to understand why that would be the case.”

More recent research highlighted Christmas Day as the deadliest day of the year (at least when it comes to heart attacks), with a significant increase between Christmas and New Year’s.

Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, said: “The holidays are a busy and often stressful time for most of us. Routines are disrupted; we may tend to eat and drink more now. exercise less and relax.

‘We also can’t be listening to our bodies or not paying attention to warning signs, thinking it can wait until after the new year. All of this can contribute to an increased risk of heart attack this time of year.

What day of the week are you most likely to die?

An analysis of 39 million deaths between 1999 and 2004 found that there is one day of the week when people are most likely to die: Saturday.

LiveScience researchers analyzed CDC data for all deaths and found a small but significant increase in deaths on Saturdays.

Some of the reasons behind this are pretty simple: Deaths from drug overdoses, car accidents, and firearms peak on Saturdays.

More recent research from 2018 found that you are still more likely to die when admitted to a hospital over the weekend.

The research, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that among cardiac arrest patients, 25.2 percent survived on weekdays, while 21.9 percent survived on weekends and evenings. of the week.