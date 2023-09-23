Wronecka: I encourage the election of a president because the Lebanese deserve a better life

NNA – Marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations missions, the UN Special Coordinator fornbsp;Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, considered that ldquo;the aim of establishing these missions is to save future generations from the disasters of war and to reaffirm human rights and dignity.rdquo;

Speaking via ldquo;Radio Free Lebanonrdquo; this morning, Wroneckanbsp;explained that the UN organization created political missions because there was a need for reconciliation in some countries, in addition tonbsp;focusing on conflicts in the Middle East and Africa. quot;In the year 1948, the Assembly took a decision to establish the first political mission and appoint a mediator, Mr. Bernadette, for a truce in Palestine, and according to international terminology, it is a United Nations Truce Supervision Organization,quot; she added.

Wroneckanbsp;continued to indicate that ldquo;the goal of all missions is to preserve or make peace,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;all missions develop and focus on specific topics, and their principles are to preserve and build peace and focus on civil society.quot;

At the Lebanese level, the UN diplomat considered that quot;establishing a mission in Lebanon aims to support peace and supervise the implementation of UN Resolution #1701,quot; adding, quot;We have the role of submitting reports to the Security Council every 4 months, 3 times a year, following up on the situation in Lebanon, and communicating with civil society, intellectuals, clerics, and politicians.quot;

She underlined that the report is prepared in a very objective manner and monitors the work of the mission, noting that it maintains the interest of the international community in the country in which the mission is operating, for instance, Lebanon, and the report shows whether this mission is capable and strong to finance projects and secure continued aid from donor countries.

On her term in Lebanon, Wroneckanbsp;confirmed that quot;through diplomatic channels, it is her duty to provide good offices not only in Beirut but also in New York,quot; adding that she meets with the ambassadors of countries in the Security Council in New York and can sense interest, revealing that there are distant countries that have important files and details about Lebanon.

On the demarcation of the maritime borders, Wronecka deemed it anbsp;quot;geostrategic achievementquot; thatnbsp;was facilitated in cooperation with all partners, adding, quot;This agreement opens doors for economic growth and oil extraction. We hope to deal with the issue of land borders as well. UNIFIL forces have obtained experience and excellent cooperation as a political and peacekeeping mission, so we can try to accomplish something positive for Lebanon.quot;nbsp;

Wronecka went on, ldquo;We are very keen onnbsp;the statersquo;s control over all Lebanese lands, and the Lebanese army has great importance in terms of its role, its adherence to the country and its service, as well as its intervention in serving the people, and this is something we ought to mention.quot;

quot;The United Nations must deal with difficult issues in a logical manner. UN Resolution #1559 even mentions the issue of weapons outside the control of Lebanese legitimacy, and it cannot reach a result without cooperatingnbsp;with the authorities, which exists and is very good. However, a positive solution must be reached and a new defense strategy must be developed alongside the election of anbsp;new president of the republic because Lebanon deserves to live in peace,quot; Wronecka underscored.

She continued to stressnbsp;that quot;the United Nations is looking into any opportunity for assistance to understand how it can serve Lebanon at this stage without interference,quot; noting that quot;the meeting with parliament members is important because their role is essential in electing a president.quot;nbsp;She considered that the five countries are trying to support the election of anbsp;president in Lebanon, but the Lebanese are the ones who decide…quot;Either they agree on a president or they need outside help. If Lebanese consensus is reached over a president without outside help, it would be a great Lebanese achievement and would create confidence in Lebanon#39;s reputation,quot;nbsp;Wronecka affirmed.

She concluded: ldquo;The Lebanese people are great, and every day I have the opportunity to meet people full of energy…We need to dream, and I tell them: You must dream of a better life and a successful Lebanon…A dream is the engine of life, and without implementation, a dream remains a dream.rdquo;

