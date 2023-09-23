Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Preparatory meeting in Ain al-Hilweh for the deployment of officers, personnel

    NNA – Thenbsp;Commander of the Palestinian Joint Force in Ain al-Hilweh Camp, Major General Abu Ghassan Al-Ajouri, on Saturday, held a preparatory meeting for officers deployed from the factions and national and Islamic forces in the forcersquo;s leadership, whereby he briefed them on the action plan for positioning and deploying at points that were identified in agreement with the Joint Action Command.

    This meeting came in preparation for moving to position and deploying at other points according to a timetable agreed upon with the political leadership.

