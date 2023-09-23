Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Turkey: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Kahramanmaraş

    NNA – A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Kahramanmaraş province in southeastern Turkey today, Saturday, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Administration (AFAD), as reported bynbsp;quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    According to information contained on the website of the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management, the earthquake was recorded in the Gokson region of the state at 11:22, and its epicenter occurred at a depth of about 8.4 kilometers underground.

    Kahramanmaraş was one of the areas most affected by the violent earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria last February, leaving tens of thousands dead and massive destruction.

    After that disaster, the southeastern regions of Turkey witnessed from time to time less powerful earthquakes.

