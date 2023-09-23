Army: Rescue of illegal immigrants off Chekka Beach while their boat sank

NNA – The Army Command#39;snbsp;Orientation Directorate issued anbsp;communique on Saturday, indicatingnbsp;thatnbsp;ldquo;on September 23, 2023, a patrol from the Lebanese Army Navy, with the support of the Lebanese Civil Defense, was able to rescue 27 illegal immigrants who were on board a rubber boat while it was sinking off Chekka coast.quot;

quot;The Army Command warns of the consequences of illegal migration as it exposes the lives of immigrants to imminent danger, in addition to legal prosecution before the concernednbsp;authorities,quot; the army communique added, confirmingnbsp;that its military units continue to take the necessary measures to combat illegal migration.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.