Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Raji Al-Saad starts a visit to Los Angeles

    NNA – MP Raji Al-Saad began a visit to the American city of Los Angeles, at the invitation of the World Lebanese Cultural Union.

    First, he visited the Lebanese Consulate in Los Angeles, where he met with the Consul Generalnbsp;Bashir Sarkis, in the presence of the Union President, Nabih Chartouni, and a number of Lebanese diaspora dignitaries.

    The attendees discussed the conditions of the community in California, in addition to the economic, political, and security situationnbsp;prevailing in Lebanon, and ways to support the Lebanese innbsp;confronting the crises afflicting them.

