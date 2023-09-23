MailOnline tastes world’s first AI-designed beer: Is this the future of brewing?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It seems that the usefulness of ChatGPT has no limits, as even brewers are using the tool to create new beer.

German brand Beck’s is one of several companies that have turned to the clever AI chatbot to make a futuristic drink, called Beck’s Autonomous.

ChatGPT not only came up with the beer’s recipe, but also its packaging, name, advertising campaign, and even a design for the beer’s website.

Beck’s is the first commercial brewery to work with ChatGPT, although other independent breweries in North America have already done the same.

MailOnline tested Beck’s Andalusian to see how it compares to the brand’s flagship beer.

Every detail was done with the online AI tool ChatGPT, from the recipe to the packaging, the name and its advertising campaign. Beck’s Self came in an elegant box that was surprising to open.

Beck’s message to ChatGPT Beck’s staff wrote the following on ChatGPT: ‘Hello Chat GPT, we are Beck’s, a pioneering Pilsner beer from Germany and we are turning 150 years old. ‘Ours is innovation and AI is the future. ‘Can you create an innovative recipe that celebrates 150 years of Beck’s? “Please respect the Reinheitsgebot law and only use hops, yeast, water and malt.” The AI ​​robot’s response is kept secret.

Beck got ChatGPT to create the beer to celebrate 150 years since its founding in the German city of Bremen in 1873, although humans were actually the ones who brewed the beer.

Beck’s says: ‘150 years of innovation needed a celebration to match our pioneering spirit.

“That’s why, from the recipe to the marketing, every decision in making this beer was made by AI.”

Beck’s keeps the recipe a secret, although we know it has the four essential components that make a beer a beer: water, grains, hops and yeast.

Beck’s also revealed to MailOnline that the new beer is an ale, meaning it uses a top-fermenting yeast.

A limited batch of 150 units has already been given to tasters for free, and the company will study feedback before deciding whether to release it more widely for the public to enjoy.

After weeks of waiting for the limited-edition beer, Beck’s Autonomous arrived in an elegant box sealed with special tape and adorned with a futuristic label.

Written on it is the slogan that ChatGPT also came up with: “The beer that made itself.”

What I didn’t expect was for the box to start talking to me in a robotic voice as soon as I opened it, accompanied by a flashing green light.

Like a scene at the beginning of a particularly strange Black Mirror episode, the voice said: “Beck’s gave full control of its anniversary beer to AI to celebrate 150 years of pioneering.”

‘This is how I was born and now I am here to give you a glimpse of the future.

‘I’m a Beck freelancer and I say, Cheers!’

It turns out that the box has a built-in sensor that activates speech whenever it detects light, so the welcome message sounds every time the box is opened, as long as it is dark.

Once I got over the shock of a talking cardboard box, I took out the 250 ml metal can containing the precious liquid.

The can was covered in a strange bulky layer of black material that feels a bit like hard rubber, like a robot exoskeleton, worthy of The Terminator.

To be honest, it looked more like a can of Lynx Africa than something you could drink from.

What’s more, the exoskeleton of the can made it quite difficult to pour, so I spilled some on the table (and I didn’t have that problem with the glass bottle of Beck’s flagship beer).

The two beers were noticeably different in appearance: the standard Beck’s was golden while the AI ​​beer was a lighter, paler straw color.

The 250ml can is secured in place inside the talking box which flashes green when you open it.

Beck’s standalone is also served with a much larger head, which research shows is a good thing because it helps deliver flavor.

As many regular beer drinkers will agree, Beck’s flagship beer is neither the most challenging nor the most delicious beer on the market.

It has a mild malt sweetness with little to no bitterness, making it an easy-drinking choice and therefore popular with British pub-goers.

To my delight, I discovered that Beck’s standalone is a completely different kettle of fish (or in this case, I should say, wort).

It was much hoppier, like a bitter or an English pale ale, and I suspect ChatGPT’s recipe included more than one variety of hops.

There was also a slight sourness, a plus as I love the trendy sour beers that are increasingly taking over the taps of the UK’s hipster beer bars.

Beck’s Autónoma was undoubtedly the winner, although it is true that the two beers are very different styles and will probably be aimed at different consumers.

Beck’s freelancer (right) had more hops than his counterpart from the German company

It’s a thumbs up for Beck’s Andalusian, which may or may not see a wider public release.

I’d like to see AI beer on supermarket shelves soon, although I dread to think what the price would be if Beck’s decided to sell it on the electronic device.

Beck’s Autonomous is not the first ChatGPT beer; that title goes to Atwater Brewery in Detroit, which has been pouring its Artificial Intelligence IPA at its pumps.

It contains three types of malt and eight varieties of hops for bitterness, including centenary, citra and yellow.

Whistle Buoy Brewing Company, in Victoria, British Columbia, also used the tool to come up with a recipe for a “pale, hazy, fluffy, tropical beer.”