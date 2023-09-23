Bassil before a European parliamentary delegation: Christians of Lebanon the region are people of the land, deeply rooted in it

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, received today European MP Nicolas Bay, Vice President of the Reconquecirc;te bloc in the European Parliament, with an accompanying delegation, where they discussed the Lebanese situation in general and the conditions of Christians in Lebanon and the East.

Bassil assured the European delegation that quot;Christians in Lebanon and the region are the people of the land and are deeply rootednbsp;in it,quot; adding that quot;what concerns them is to implement the message for which they were found, which is based on communication and cooperation with allnbsp;peoples of the region.quot;

In turn, the European parliamentarian stressed ldquo;the need for Europe and France to support Lebanonrsquo;s stability,rdquo; considering that ldquo;displacement has become an existential threat to this country and a factor of instability that threatens Europe as well.rdquo;

