Ted Cruz says Dems could discard Biden for MICHELLE OBAMA and ‘parachute’ her in as nominee during 2024 convention being held in former first lady’s Chicago hometown

Former First Lady Michelle Obama could be used by Democratic kingmakers as a last resort to replace President Joe Biden before the 2024 elections, according to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The former Republican presidential candidate speculated about how Democrats might try not to nominate Biden amid concerns about the 80-year-old’s advanced age.

“This is the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous,” he said on hisVerdict with Ted Cruz‘podcast. “In August 2024, the Democratic kingmakers will throw Joe Biden overboard and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

“I consider this a very serious danger,” he added.

Cruz’s baseless theory comes as Democratic voters grow wary of Biden’s ability to win a general election and govern for a second term — at the end of which he would be 86 — with a poll earlier this year showing that the half of his 2024 voter base felt he is too old to lead the White House.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (pictured July 2023) speculated that ‘Democratic kingmakers (might) jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama’ at the Democratic National Convention in August 2024

Michelle Obama has repeatedly rejected claims that she could pursue the presidency despite strong approval among Americans and dwindling options for Democrats in 2024.

Beyond Biden’s apparent cognitive decline, Cruz said there are several reasons why Democratic leaders might see the former first lady as an attractive option.

“So, Michelle Obama, number one, you’re not infuriating African-American women, which is a critical part of the constituency that Democrats rely on to win,” he said.

Obama enjoys broad support among the American people, and during her time in the White House, the former first lady consistently achieved sky-high approval ratings, according to Gallup.

In a recent YouGov poll, 77 percent of people said they still had a favorable opinion of her, compared to just 15 percent who had an unfavorable opinion.

Thanks to her continued popularity, Cruz claimed that Obama may be “parachuted” into the 2024 Democratic National Convention, to be held in her hometown of Chicago in August 2024, during a coronation to avoid a hostile primary between the parties.

The Texas senator was less clear on how exactly Obama would win a contentious race to replace Biden, but said “superdelegates,” who are free to support any candidate regardless of voting results, could help her get over the line .

Cruz is not the only one speculating about the former first lady’s potential presidential candidacy. Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who also argued earlier this year that she could be considered a replacement candidate.

“I think this is to make room for Michelle,” he said at the time.

In another scenario that Cruz deemed less likely, he believed that the “powers that be in the Democratic Party” could convince Biden to end his re-election campaign soon, setting off a mad dash to enter the nomination race by a number of candidates. candidates.

“If that happens, I think it’s a free for all,” he added.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (right) are often touted as potential presidential candidates

Cruz argued that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (left) would win a contested 2024 primary that would likely include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has made no secret of his presidential ambitions.

If this questionable sequence of events plays out, the Texas senator names California Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as the most likely challengers – with Warren the eventual winner, in Cruz’s eyes.

While all of those candidates would struggle to be seen as legitimate without winning a primary, Cruz said the tactic of luring Obama to the convention could work because “you avoid the problem that if you choose from one of the four, the other three are angry. .’

“Because they’re all equals to some extent, they’re rivals and they’re all sticking knives at each other,” he continued.

“(But) Michelle Obama, because she was first lady, has the ability to parachute over all four and say, ‘Hey, we’re not choosing among you, you can all fight it out next time.’ you will all be on the same level.”

“I think in terms of a solution that unites Democrats. There is no such thing,” he concluded.

However, Cruz admitted that “Michelle is not that eager to run for president,” a statement she herself has made repeatedly.

President Joe Biden is already America’s oldest president ever. He would be 86 at the end of a second term, which almost three-quarters of American voters say is too old

A June DailyMail.com poll found that about 49 percent of Democrats admit Joe Biden is too old to be president. Only 28 percent think he is exactly the right age

Age is not Biden’s only electoral liability. More than half of voters say they are worse off since he came to power; 43 percent say this is a lot

But while Obama’s candidacy may be a long shot, there are growing concerns among some Democrats about Biden’s apparent decline — including an awkward moment earlier this month when he appeared to wander off during a Medal of Honor ceremony, leaving a celebrated war hero alone left on stage.

Biden’s series of blunders has caused his approval ratings to plummet, and since August 2021, more Americans have disapproved of his performance than approved. FiveThirtyEights poll tracker, his current approval rating is -13.3 percent.

The president’s bleak prospects ahead of his re-election campaign did not improve in the June DailyMail.com poll, which showed nearly half of Democrats think he is too old for the top job.

Among likely general election voters of any party, a whopping 71 percent said they feel they are too old to be president — let alone at the end of the second term, when he would be 86 are.

It also found that 52 percent of all voters thought they were worse off since he became president.