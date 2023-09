Ukraine’s military does not publish casualty figures, but tens of thousands of soldiers are believed to have died, often leaving behind bereaved wives and children. While the government gives them some financial assistance, volunteers in Zaporizhzhia who felt there was a lack of high-quality psychological support have created an association to help the wives of fallen soldiers come to terms with their loss. FRANCE 24’s Ukraine correspondent Gulliver Cragg shares this report with us.

