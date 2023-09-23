“Political struggle is much more difficult than military struggle,” says Geagea, vows to continue in martyr Bashir Gemayel’s approach

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, considered that the military struggle during the war was easier than the political struggle, despite its difficultynbsp;and tragedies, notingnbsp;that he does not advocatenbsp;the military phase unless necessary.

His words came in response tonbsp;questions addressed to him by participants in the press conference organized by the party#39;s northern Metn region in the area of Rabweh, in tribute to the late martyr Bashir Gemayel.

Geagea explained that quot;during the military struggle, things are clear, the enemyrsquo;s position appears clear, and his project and intentions are declared, and the opposite is true for us, and war occurs on this basis…As for the political struggle, the problem lies in lying, hypocrisy, and deception, and they are the masters of the situation, that is, your opponent, your friend, or whoever stands in the middle, declaring one thing and doing another; therefore, the political struggle is much more difficult than the military struggle, but the rule of life lies innbsp;the political struggle, not the military…quot;

Touching on the history of the Lebanese resistance and his relationship withnbsp;martyr President Bashir Gemayel, Geageanbsp;shed light on the concept of the ldquo;Lebanese resistance,rdquo; which ldquo;is not a conspiracy or pre-planned as some believe…Rather, thenbsp;Lebanese regions werenbsp;directly under fire, so all thenbsp;people rose to defend their lands, and this wasnbsp;truly thenbsp;beginning of the Lebanese Forces…quot; he explained.

Asked about the possibility of pursuingnbsp;martyr Gemayelrsquo;s approach through another political framework outside the Lebanese Forces, Geagea asserted that ldquo;the Lebanese Forces party denotes Bashir Gemayelrsquo;s approach,quot; pledging to continue along the late martyr#39;s path and recalling his honorable attributes of quot;strength, determination, solidity, andnbsp;courageousness.quot;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.