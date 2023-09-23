Derian receives a delegation of Beirut activists, congratulates Saudi Arabia on its National Day

NNA – Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian, expressed his heartiest congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his faithful Crown Princenbsp;Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasionnbsp;of Saudi National Day.

He said: ldquo;The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the destination of Arabs and Muslims, the destination of pride, dignity, and magnificence, and the source of development and civilizational achievements in the Kingdom of goodness, and it has white hands in Lebanon and all over the world…We ask God Almighty to perpetuate security, stability, prosperity, and growth in the Saudi Kingdom under its rational and wise leadership.rdquo;

Derian affirmed:nbsp;ldquo;Lebanon is a country and a people that does not forget the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has alwaysnbsp;and still supports and assists its institutions,nbsp;standing by its side in all critical circumstances and situations…It is the basic support for all Lebanese without discrimination between one Lebanese and another.rdquo;

On a different note, the Grand Mufti received today at Dar al-Fatwa a delegation including Beirutrsquo;s activists who congratulated him on extending his mandate as Mufti of the Republic. quot;Dar al-Fatwa is our home and His Eminence represents us, and Dar al-Fatwa brings together the Lebanese with its national stances that represent the line of moderation, openness, and devotion,quot; the delegation confirmed.nbsp;

Speaking on the delegation#39;s behalf, Yusra al-Tannir Moumneh said: quot;His Eminence assured us that the nation can only be built on the foundations of justice and citizenship so that we can all be brothers and preserve our unity and our country as Lebanese…We thanked His Eminence for his honorable national stances that unite the Lebanese and we are with him and with the hope of electing a president in the near future.rdquo;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.

nbsp;

nbsp;