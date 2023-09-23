Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    News

    Ukraine’s new defense minister says he wants to rebuild the country’s military industrial complex

    By

    Sep 23, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Ukraine’s new defense minister says he wants to rebuild the country’s military industrial complex

    Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov said Ukrainian forces are making a push to produce ammunition locally.

    Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

    Ukraine’s new defense minister says the country is focusing on increasing local arms production.
    The push comes as Ukrainian forces burn through artillery shells. 
    In the meantime, the US has announced another boost to artillery shell production to aid Ukraine.

    Ukraine’s parliament approved a new defense minister earlier this month. Rustem Umerov came to the post with experience negotiating grain exports and prisoner exchanges with Russia.

    Now, two weeks into the job, Umerov said one of his top priorities is to rebuild Ukraine’s cache of ammunition by ramping up local production, using local manufacturers whenever possible, The Economist reported.

    “Anything that can be produced locally, must be produced locally,” Umerov told The Economist. 

    Umerov’s push for local manufacturing comes after the US announced yet another boost in the production of 155mm artillery shells to help replenish Ukraine’s supply. The US has already doubled its production of these shells this year, jumping from 14,000 per month to 28,000 per month, Insider previously reported.

    That number could even reach 57,000 per month by next spring, according to Bill LaPlante, the US under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

    Umerov said he plans to boost local production by reforming state enterprises and incentivizing private arms manufacturers, which make up between 20% and 30% of local production, according to The Economist. Under Umerov, those private manufacturers could eventually account for as much as 80% of local output within five years, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s minister of strategic industries, told the outlet.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Giant transport plane ‘linked to Wagner army’ crashes in Africa one month to the day after group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in exploding business jet near Moscow

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Abbie Chatfield celebrates leaving hospital with a series of bikini snaps – after being rushed to the ER when a common ailment turned serious

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Why Ukraine’s Patriot missile systems can’t cope with Russia’s old, iron bombs

    Sep 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Giant transport plane ‘linked to Wagner army’ crashes in Africa one month to the day after group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in exploding business jet near Moscow

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Abbie Chatfield celebrates leaving hospital with a series of bikini snaps – after being rushed to the ER when a common ailment turned serious

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Why Ukraine’s Patriot missile systems can’t cope with Russia’s old, iron bombs

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Ukraine’s new defense minister says he wants to rebuild the country’s military industrial complex

    Sep 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy