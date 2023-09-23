Abbie Chatfield celebrates leaving hospital with a series of bikini snaps – after being rushed to the ER when a common ailment turned serious

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Abbie Chatfield is back home after three days in hospital.

The 28-year-old had been rushed to the emergency room after a urinary tract infection (UTI) spread to her kidneys.

She was discharged on Saturday and celebrated by posting a series of bikini photos on Instagram.

‘To celebrate leaving hospital and showering for the first time in four days, I’m looking good with friends on the beach two weeks ago!’ she wrote.

In the images, Abbie worked her angles in a glittering bronze bikini as her incredible figure was on display alongside her friends.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts on Friday, the 28-year-old shared news from her hospital bed.

“I had a kidney infection and was basically in denial about how bad it was so I didn’t go to the hospital right away despite crying from the pain in my bladder and back,” she wrote in her caption.

Abbie said she had “UTI symptoms, back pain and nausea” before she was admitted.

“Also lol, second time in the hospital in a month so investigators need to figure out what’s wrong with me,” she added.

“I’m very sick in a place where none of my friends or family can visit me.”

Abbie concluded by explaining that AFAB (assigned female at birth) women “tend to minimize our pain. Most of the time.’

“This time I had someone with me advocating for my pain and it made such a difference,” she said.

If a urinary tract infection is left untreated, it can lead to kidney damage and even sepsis – a potentially fatal immune system response to infection.

In most cases it can be treated quickly with a short course of antibiotics, which destroys the bacteria causing the problems.

Abbie recently announced that she is retiring from her radio career.

Despite the success of her Hit Network show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, she is leaving the grueling gig behind to focus on her podcast, her budding television career and her personal life.

The announcement came a month after the former Bachelor star spent time at a Thai health retreat after suffering burnout caused by an addiction to work.

Abbie announced her departure from radio in an Instagram post, insisting she was ‘happy’ with her decision and looking forward to the future.

“I just need to put my energy into projects that bring me joy and that energize me, rather than exhaust me,” she explained.

‘I’m also looking forward to being with my friends and family! Always a bonus.’

The star also said she wanted to make room for newcomers to the radio industry to have a seat at the table.

“It’s also time to give someone else an opportunity who would value and appreciate this opportunity more than myself. I have so much on, and daily radio takes up so much of my time. “I just wasn’t having a good time in that environment every day,” she said.

Abbie emphasized that it was solely her decision to end the show and insisted that her podcast would still be hosted by the network.

She also plans to continue with her other shows, Fridayz Live and Australian Made.