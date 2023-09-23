More than 100 meters of a highway collapses in Sweden

NNA – Agence France-Presse quoted emergency services and police in Sweden as saying that a highway of more than 100 meters collapsed today, Saturday, near Gothenburg in southwestern Sweden, causing cars to overturn and wounding three people with minor injuries.

quot;The landslide damaged about ten vehicles, a forest area and a commercial area that includes a gas station and a fast food restaurant, which is the main highway leading to Norway,quot; Gothenburg#39;s director of emergency services, Daniel Licklid, said in a statement.

A police spokesman indicated that three people were taken to hospital with ldquo;minor injuriesrdquo; following the collapse that occurred in Stennongsund, 50 kilometers north of Gothenburg.

