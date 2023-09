NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, congratulating them on the Saudi Kingdom#39;s National Day.

In his cable, PM Mikati stressed quot;the depth of the historical fraternal relations between Lebanon and the Kingdom, which we aspire to strengthen and preserve, for the benefit of our peoples and our two brotherly countries.quot;

=========R.Sh.