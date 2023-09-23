Donald Trump turns on old friend Howard Stern calling him a ‘broken weirdo’ and a ‘disloyal guy’

Donald Trump and Howard Stern.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images, Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Donald Trump hit out at radio personality Howard Stern in a late-night social media post.

He said Stern was a “disloyal guy” and a “broken weirdo” in a Truth Social post.

The pair were once friends, but the relationship soured after Trump entered politics.

Former President Donald Trump took aim at radio host Howard Stern, calling him “disloyal” and a “broken weirdo” in a late-night Truth Social post.

“The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience,” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump said that while he used to frequently appear on Stern’s show in the “good old days,” the radio host had now gone “Woke” and “nobody cares about him any longer.”

“His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!” Trump said.

In Trump’s many appearances on Stern’s show over a period of 17 years, the pair often engaged in lewd conversations about women, a review of audio clips by CNN’s KFile found.

But Stern distanced himself from Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign, and he has remained a vocal critic of the former president.

Stern said on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday that he took it as a compliment when people called him woke.

“And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you fucking want,” Stern said, per Mediaite.

Read the original article on Business Insider