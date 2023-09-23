Taymour Jumblatt: To cease wasting time that increases the collapse

Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    NNA – Progressive Socialist Party Chief, Taymour Jumblatt, warned against the path towards which things are heading in light of the accumulated complications, security messages, and ongoing incitement innbsp;delicate issues such as the displaced Syrians dossier, all of which indicate further deterioration in the country.

    quot;What is required is for allnbsp;concerned forces to go to dialogue and elect a president, and to stop wasting more time that only increases thenbsp;continuous collapse in all areas of life and sectors of the state,quot; Jumblatt underlined.

    His words came in a statement on the sidelines of his weekly meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace on Saturday, where he receivednbsp;Caretakernbsp;Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan accompanied by a ministrynbsp;delegation, in the presence of the Chairman of the Chouf Reserve Committee, Faisal Abu Ezzeddine, and the Director of the Reserve, Nizar Hani, as well as MPs Wael Abou Faour, Hadi Aboul-Hosn, Bilal Abdallah and Faisal Sayegh.

    The meeting was devoted to discussing various agricultural affairs in the Chouf region and in the vital area of ​​the reservenbsp;and ways for enhancement.

