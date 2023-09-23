Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Salam on Saudi National Day: Kingdom is now in the circle of global decision-making influence

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade,nbsp;Amin Salam, confirmed Saturday that ldquo;Saudi Arabiarsquo;s current policies have succeeded in crossing over and moving into the circle of global decision-making and influence with stability and confidence.rdquo;

    In a statementnbsp;markingnbsp;the Saudi Kingdom#39;s National Day, Salam said that the Saudi leadership and peoplenbsp;celebrate today the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom#39;s founding, quot;which is undoubtedly a promising historical era for the Kingdom of goodness and peace and for the Arab nation, according to an ambitious vision that reaches the sky and leads the Kingdom to the ranks of global countries, rendering itnbsp;thenbsp;focus of the world#39;s attention.quot;

    He considered that thenbsp;approved policies have shaped the modern features of the Kingdom and laid the foundations for its political, economic and cultural standing, as it now ranksnbsp;among the twenty largest global economies and an active member of the G20.

    quot;The Kingdom has become a peacemaker referred to in every forum, asnbsp;has been able, through its distinguished international relations with all parties, to make decisions and present initiatives that have contributed to taking major steps to combatnbsp;terrorism andnbsp;spread a culture of peace, tolerance, and dialogue among peoples,quot; he underlined.

    Salam concluded his statement by praising the development that the Kingdom has achieved, adding that its continued advancement raises the status of all Arab countries and places them at the center of global decision-making.

