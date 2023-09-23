The Pentagon approves a $500 million military sales package to Saudi Arabia

NNA – The US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency announced that it had ldquo;notified Congress of the US Department of Defensersquo;s approval of a potential military sales package to Saudi Arabia worth $500 million,rdquo; according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Pentagon agency said in a statement, ldquo;This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, and will enhance Saudi Arabiarsquo;s ability to confront current and future threats.rdquo;

nbsp;

===========

nbsp;