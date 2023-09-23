Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    The Pentagon approves a $500 million military sales package to Saudi Arabia

    By

    Sep 23, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency announced that it had ldquo;notified Congress of the US Department of Defensersquo;s approval of a potential military sales package to Saudi Arabia worth $500 million,rdquo; according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Pentagon agency said in a statement, ldquo;This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, and will enhance Saudi Arabiarsquo;s ability to confront current and future threats.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ===========
    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Baby girl thrown from powerful BMW and killed during crash after ‘dad’, 30, failed to put her in car seat or even restrain her with seat belt pictured

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Doctor Who FIRST LOOK: Donna Noble’s life in danger as she makes her epic returns to the TARDIS alongside other familiar faces in Sci-Fi show’s ‘insane’ and ‘heartbreaking’ 60th Anniversary trailer

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Cassidy Hutchinson says she once encountered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exploring the White House unescorted

    Sep 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Baby girl thrown from powerful BMW and killed during crash after ‘dad’, 30, failed to put her in car seat or even restrain her with seat belt pictured

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Doctor Who FIRST LOOK: Donna Noble’s life in danger as she makes her epic returns to the TARDIS alongside other familiar faces in Sci-Fi show’s ‘insane’ and ‘heartbreaking’ 60th Anniversary trailer

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Cassidy Hutchinson says she once encountered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exploring the White House unescorted

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    If you’ve ever thought about relocating to New Zealand, now might be the perfect time

    Sep 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy