Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    Putin congratulates Russians on Tiger Day

    Sep 23, 2023

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations on the occasion of quot;Tiger Dayquot; to all organizers, participants and guests of events dedicated to celebrating this occasion, according to quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

    The Russian President expressed his thanks to the specialists quot;who are creating conditions for a safe life for tigers in the Amur region in the Russian Far East.quot;

    According to President Putin, Tiger Day is quot;one of the most notable events in the social and cultural life of the Russian Far East and the entire country.quot;

    The Head of State stressed that quot;this holiday is organized at high levels and everyone who is interested in the fate of the tiger, who is considered the master of the taiga in the Amur region, participates in it.quot;

