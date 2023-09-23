Chloe Madeley shows off her toned physique in skintight black gymwear as she steps out with her husband James Haskell and their daughter

<!–

Chloe Madeley showed off her fit physique in all-black sportswear as she stepped out in London with her husband James Haskell and their daughter Bodhi on Friday.

The personal trainer, 36, was in good spirits as she enjoyed a day out with her family.

The reality star showed off her slim figure in a black long-sleeved top and matching leggings, teamed with gray trainers.

Chloe kept her platinum locks in a high ponytail as she kept her hands busy carrying her phone, keys and a bottle of water.

Meanwhile, James, 38, was keeping an eye on little Bodhi, 13 months, when he was captured holding her with secure toddler reins.

The sports champion and Chloe welcomed their first child in August last year.

The former rugby champion was seen multi-tasking as he played with his daughter and was also busy talking on the phone.

The doting dad sported a casual look with a white T-shirt, denim and a black snapback.

It comes after Chloe stripped naked eight months after giving birth to show off her dramatic body transformation.

The daughter of TV legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan showed off her toned figure in no time.

Chloe shared the images on Instagram and wrote: ‘It took me months but you have to keep trying and eventually the solution shoe will fit and you’ll get there. But you can’t do it alone, you need help.’

Chloe explained how followers can achieve similar results: ‘Progressive overload is key, this can be done through weights, sets or reps.

“You don’t need to change your training plan unless you’re not seeing what you want to see in your physique.”

It comes after Chloe opened up about the challenges in her and her husband James’ relationship after the two became parents in August 2022.

The star has revealed that there were times when she wondered: ‘Will we ever come out the other side of this?’ as they battled sleepless nights and extreme fatigue.

When discussing her marriage with Bella magazine, the personal trainer admitted that she feels like she was able to save her marriage and that the couple is now getting back on track.

“We’re starting to spend more time together and enjoy it, instead of starting a competition about who’s the most tired and saying, ‘Who finished the bottles?’

Chloe has since been very open about her motherhood journey.

She confessed that becoming a mother has taught her so much about herself: “I’ve learned that I’m much more capable than I thought.”