Harry Potter star looks unrecognisable after two-year spell in prison

Since Deathly Hallows Part 2 hit our cinemas in 2011, the cast of the Harry Potter series has ventured into more films, TV shows and even theater productions.

Although stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have had glittering careers following the film franchise, not everyone stayed in the spotlight.

One Harry Potter actor is unrecognizable after giving up his film career and serving a prison sentence.

The former actor’s Cameo page offers video messages for £160 each – their average length is one minute and 47 seconds

Jamie Waylett who played Vincent Crabbe, one of Draco Malfoy’s henchmen, looks nothing like what he looked like as a child star.

Despite having a promising future after starring in one of the highest-grossing film series ever, Waylett, at 34, hasn’t landed any new acting roles since the end of the Wizarding World films.

Instead, the actor has had a troubled and turbulent life, including a brush with the law.

His character Vincent Crabbe was one of the sidekicks of Harry’s long-time nemesis and rival Draco Malfoy, alongside Gregory Goyle.

He was a member of Slytherin and was present for six of the eight films spanning a ten-year period.

Key moments included Harry and Ron taking a potion to impersonate them in the Chamber of Secrets to get information out of Draco.

In the book The Deathly Hallows, Crabbe accidentally kills himself after setting the Room Of Requirement on fire.

However, the film turned out differently as Waylett was removed from the cast – Goyle, played by Josh Herdman, took his place in the film and died instead.

He was absent from the last two films after being arrested in 2009 for growing marijuana in his family home and later pleading guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of a knife.

Waylett was 20 years old at the time and was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Waylett’s character Vincent Crabbe (second from right) was part of Slytherin and was present in six of the eight films covering a ten-year period

Jamie Waylett, now 33, played Vincent Crabbe in the Harry Potter saga (pictured courtside in 2011)

Later, in 2012, he was arrested for his participation in the London riots the previous year on charges of ‘violent disorder, possessing an article with intent to destroy or damage property, and receiving stolen goods’.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Waylett never returned to acting and has recently appeared on the personalized video website Cameo.

Cameo is a video sharing website where fans can pay for their favorite stars to send them a personalized video message.

Fans were shocked to see that the actor looks very different from before his prison sentence.

Waylett never returned to the acting world and recently appeared on the personalized video website Cameo

His co-star Tom Felton has also moved to Cameo, but he’s charging a whopping £485 per personalized clip

Although his face still looks familiar, he now has facial hair and a facial tattoo of stars on his eyebrow.

In a recent clip promoting the service, he said: ‘What’s going on folks, it’s your son Jamie Waylett, I played Vincent Crabbe in the Harry Potter films one to six.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to give a special message to people and the loved ones in your life that you care about. I look forward to hearing from you. Slytherin for life.’

In an earlier paid video, he wished a fan a Merry Christmas, and in another, he answered the question of a fan who wondered if he was a fan of the Harry Potter series before being cast in it.

All the previous fan videos that the actor has recorded are available on his page.

His co-star Tom Felton has also gone to Cameo, but he’s charging a whopping £485 per personalized clip.