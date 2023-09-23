Cassidy Hutchinson says she once encountered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exploring the White House unescorted

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell listens to former President Donald Trump speak in West Palm Beach, Florida.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Cassidy Hutchinson said she once ran into Mike Lindell walking around the White House unescorted.

She says Lindell said: “We can still win,” referencing an effort to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory.

Hutchinson wrote about the interaction in her forthcoming book.

Former GOP aide Cassidy Hutchinson says she once ran into MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell roaming the White House unattended, making remarks backing former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election claims.

In Hutchinson’s forthcoming book, “Enough,” the onetime aide to ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote of how the White House was steeped in paranoia while also describing how it could also be a place with little oversight — which explained her interaction with Lindell.

Lindell was a fixture in the conservative push to overthrow now-President Joe Biden’s electoral win immediately after the election that November.

On January 15, 2021, a week after the Capitol riot and just days before Trump was set to leave the White House, Hutchinson writes — according to excerpts of her book — that she found Lindell walking throughout the building without a staffer or a guide before he said: “We can still win.”

That same day, Lindell was captured on the grounds of the White House by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, where the executive held a set of notes detailing his agenda during a meeting with Trump.

One of the visible phrases on the paper read: “Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the … martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any…,” before trailing off out of view. Another note referenced a continued examination of the 2020 presidential election.

Hutchinson’s book is set to be released on September 26.

Read the original article on Business Insider