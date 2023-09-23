Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    News

    Cassidy Hutchinson says she once encountered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exploring the White House unescorted

    By

    Sep 23, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Cassidy Hutchinson says she once encountered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exploring the White House unescorted

    MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell listens to former President Donald Trump speak in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Cassidy Hutchinson said she once ran into Mike Lindell walking around the White House unescorted.
    She says Lindell said: “We can still win,” referencing an effort to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory.
    Hutchinson wrote about the interaction in her forthcoming book.

    Former GOP aide Cassidy Hutchinson says she once ran into MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell roaming the White House unattended, making remarks backing former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election claims.

    In Hutchinson’s forthcoming book, “Enough,” the onetime aide to ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote of how the White House was steeped in paranoia while also describing how it could also be a place with little oversight — which explained her interaction with Lindell.

    Lindell was a fixture in the conservative push to overthrow now-President Joe Biden’s electoral win immediately after the election that November.

    On January 15, 2021, a week after the Capitol riot and just days before Trump was set to leave the White House, Hutchinson writes — according to excerpts of her book — that she found Lindell walking throughout the building without a staffer or a guide before he said: “We can still win.”

    That same day, Lindell was captured on the grounds of the White House by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, where the executive held a set of notes detailing his agenda during a meeting with Trump.

    —Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021

    One of the visible phrases on the paper read: “Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the … martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any…,” before trailing off out of view. Another note referenced a continued examination of the 2020 presidential election.

    Hutchinson’s book is set to be released on September 26.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Baby girl thrown from powerful BMW and killed during crash after ‘dad’, 30, failed to put her in car seat or even restrain her with seat belt pictured

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Doctor Who FIRST LOOK: Donna Noble’s life in danger as she makes her epic returns to the TARDIS alongside other familiar faces in Sci-Fi show’s ‘insane’ and ‘heartbreaking’ 60th Anniversary trailer

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    If you’ve ever thought about relocating to New Zealand, now might be the perfect time

    Sep 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Baby girl thrown from powerful BMW and killed during crash after ‘dad’, 30, failed to put her in car seat or even restrain her with seat belt pictured

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Doctor Who FIRST LOOK: Donna Noble’s life in danger as she makes her epic returns to the TARDIS alongside other familiar faces in Sci-Fi show’s ‘insane’ and ‘heartbreaking’ 60th Anniversary trailer

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Cassidy Hutchinson says she once encountered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell exploring the White House unescorted

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    If you’ve ever thought about relocating to New Zealand, now might be the perfect time

    Sep 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy