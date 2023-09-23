Doctor Who FIRST LOOK: Donna Noble’s life in danger as she makes her epic returns to the TARDIS alongside other familiar faces in Sci-Fi show’s ‘insane’ and ‘heartbreaking’ 60th Anniversary trailer

<!–

Doctor Who has released the latest trailer for the show’s highly anticipated 60th Anniversary Specials, ahead of Saturday’s first live episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

And viewers have branded the new footage ‘insane’ as Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) makes her dramatic return to the franchise alongside Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave).

And viewers were left ‘heartbroken’ when The Doctor (David Tennant) revealed he might not be able to save his dear companion’s life ‘this time’, meaning Donna could be killed off in coming episodes.

David will return for three special episodes, airing in November 2023, after leaving the role in 2010.

The brand new trailer also confirmed that Neil Patrick-Harris’ villain is none other than The Doctor’s former enemy The Toymaker, last seen on the show in 1966.

Donna can be seen regaining her memories as she and the Doctor come face to face with The Toymaker as he wreaks havoc on Earth.

The trailer also teased other villains that would appear in the specials, one of which was so scary that The Doctor’s spaceship, the TARDIS, ‘ran away’.

But Donna, who last appeared on the series in 2007, was her usual outspoken and fearless self, declaring ‘Let’s kick it’s a***!’.

There was also footage of Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney alongside the previously announced alien Beep The Meep

As well as a glimpse of new doctor Ncuti Gatwa in the role, with the star making an appearance at the very end of the clip.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but marvel at the incredible special effects – after the BBC signed a big money deal with Disney Plus – as the world’s military organization UNIT was now based in an Avenger-style tower in the heart of London.

On Twitter, one fan wrote about Donna’s danger: “I don’t know if I can save your life this time” SHUT UP EVERYONE Shut up, I’m not going through this again.

While a second wrote: ‘This looks INSANE – the production quality, the fact that special 2 is still SO UNKNOWN, UNIT Tower, The Toymaker, Donna, Rose, 14 and 15!!!! Can it be November now?’.

Scary: The brand new trailer also confirmed that Neil Patrick-Harris’ villain is none other than The Doctor’s former enemy The Toymaker, last seen on the show in 1966

Another said: ‘Just watched the new Doctor Who trailer, good lord it looks great and I’m excited but you can see the Disney budget in every frame (not a bad thing)’.