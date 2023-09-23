EXCLUSIVE: Baby girl thrown from powerful BMW and killed during crash after ‘dad’, 30, failed to put her in car seat or even restrain her with seat belt pictured

A nine-month-old baby has died after a horror crash in Goodyear, Arizona

The man, 30, driving the BMW was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A girl died when the BMW her father was driving crashed and she was thrown from it – after he failed to put her in a baby seat or even buckle her up with a seatbelt.

The horror smash that killed the child, identified online only as Nylah, occurred in Goodyear, Arizona, on the afternoon of September 17.

The 30-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and it remains unclear what condition he is in as police investigate the tragic incident.

The fundraising page notes that Nylah’s father, Larry, is recovering in the hospital, indicating that he was behind the wheel of the car at the time.

A nine-month-old girl has died in a horror accident after she was thrown from a BMW in which she had been left unsecured when it crashed into a utility pole in Arizona. A beaming photo of young Nylah sitting among toys was posted to a Go Fund Me page started by the family

A nine-month-old girl was killed and her 30-year-old father is clinging to life after their BMW vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Goodyear, Arizona on Sunday

The child and man were thrown from the high-powered vehicle around noon. The vehicle was destroyed (photo)

The Goodyear Fire Department and the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded to the devastating single-vehicle crash around 12:20 p.m. and preliminary investigation confirmed the driver was not injured, although speeding has not been ruled out.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Family AZ that no car seat was found in the vehicle and neither was wearing seat belts at the time.

Family wrote: ‘Hi everyone, today it is with heavy hearts that we ask for your help to raise money to help Cinthya, our niece, with funeral expenses for their sweet angel Nylah and to help with medical expenses while Larry heals in the hospital care.

“She is a stay-at-home mom and cared for Nylah every day while Larry was the only source of income for their family.

Residents living nearby experienced a brief power outage as a result of the car accident

“My condolences and prayers go out to their families and all those affected. That’s so sad,” said Emily Luetke (photo), who lives nearby

Perryville Road, where the car crash occurred, was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene

“Please pray for the Lawal/Luna/Zamora family in these difficult moments. We thank you in advance, God bless!’

They have raised $6,185 of their $20,000 goal so far.

The mangled remains of the vehicle were moved from the crash site as concerned neighbors grappled with the tragedy that unfolded near their homes.

“My condolences and prayers go out to their families and all those affected. That’s so sad,” Emily Luetke, who lives nearby, told the outlet.

“It’s just absolutely devastating, it’s so sad, and it sucks that it’s so close to home too, and it’s scary. You always have to be very careful when driving.’

Perryville Road was closed for nearly six hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

The tragedy occurred near a straight residential road and neighbors said it is difficult to understand why it happened

The Goodyear Police Department has been promoting proper car seat use and child safety tips on social media over the past week

The car accident took place near a straight residential road, making it difficult for people to understand the incident that took place in broad daylight.

It comes as the Goodyear Police Department is promoting Child Passenger Safety Week, including promoting proper car seat use and child safety tips.

Goodyear police stressed the importance of keeping babies rear-facing for as long as possible and warned against leaving a child unattended in a parked car.

It remains unclear why the child was not seated properly or secured.

DailyMail.com reached out to Goodyear police for comment and reached out to members of the family but did not immediately hear back.