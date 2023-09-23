Nic Kerdiles, the former hockey player once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, dead at 29 after motorcycle crash in Nashville – hours after posting ‘night rider’ Instagram picture on his bike

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nic Kerdiles, a former NHL player for the Anaheim Ducks, died Saturday morning at the age of 29 in a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

According to TMZ, Kerdiles died from injuries sustained in an accident on Saturday morning around 3:30 am. Reports indicate Kerdiles hit the side of a BMW. The driver of the other vehicle immediately stopped and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say there were no signs of impairment on Kerdiles or the driver of the other vehicle.

Kerdiles had posted a photo of himself on a motorcycle to his Instagram Story on Saturday evening, captioning it “night rider.”

He was previously engaged to Savannah Chrisley, a former pageant queen and a member of the family highlighted on USA Network’s reality TV show ‘Chrisley Knows Best’.

Kerdiles and Chrisley started dating in November 2017, about three years into the reality TV show’s existence.

The two got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, but the couple never married.

In September 2020, Chrisley announced that the couple had split, saying in an Instagram post that “there is no hate between the two of us.”

“We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for each other, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she wrote.

Savannah starred in both the ‘Knows Best’ series and a spin-off, ‘Growing Up Chrisley’.

Both series were canceled when Savannah’s parents – Todd and Julie Chrisley – were sentenced to twelve and seven years in prison respectively on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

Kerdiles was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas, to a French father and a French-Canadian mother. He moved to France before eventually settling in California.

As a child, he competed in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with a team of kids from Los Angeles.

He has represented the United States in their hockey National Team Development Program in multiple prestigious youth tournaments.

Kerdiles won silver with the United States at the 2011 IIHF U-17 World Championships before winning gold at the U-18 World Championships later that year.

The United States won gold the following year in the same tournament, where Kerdiles scored the most points of any American.

In 2012, the Anaheim Ducks drafted Kerdiles in the second round with the 36th overall pick. He then attended the University of Wisconsin for two seasons, where he scored 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points in 60 collegiate games.

After those two seasons, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks in 2014. He debuted for Anaheim’s AHL minor league affiliate – the Norfolk Admirals – in the 2014 Calder Cup playoffs. He would go on to play for the San Diego Gulls when they became the Ducks’ new affiliate.

After playing three seasons in the minors, Kerdiles made his NHL debut on February 22, 2017 against the Boston Bruins.

Kerdiles returned to the Gulls and played eight games in their short-lived Calder Cup Playoff campaign.

But the Ducks recalled him for four exciting games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was on the ice in Games 5 and 6 in the second round of the Western Conference against the Edmonton Oilers, a series that Anaheim would ultimately win.

Kerdiles’ next two games came in the Western Conference Finals against the Nashville Predators. After drawing a blank in Game 5 of that series, he scored his first and only NHL point in Game 6.

His pass behind the net to teammate Chris Wagner cut Nashville’s lead to 3-2. Unfortunately, Nashville would win that game, meaning they eliminated Anaheim and advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kerdiles would return to play in the NHL for two games the following season after signing a one-year extension.

Unfortunately, he failed to make enough of an impact to stay on the team and played his last game with Anaheim on October 15, 2017 against the Buffalo Sabres.

He was traded to the Winnipeg Jets on June 30, 2018. Although he made three appearances for their AHL team – the Manitoba Moose – he never played in the NHL again.

Kerdiles finished his NHL career with seven appearances in the regular season and the playoffs, recording one point.