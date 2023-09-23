Sat. Sep 23rd, 2023

    News

    Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Week 1 LIVE: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top the leaderboard as Angela Rippon receives standing ovation

    By

    Sep 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Week 1 LIVE: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top the leaderboard as Angela Rippon receives standing ovation

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Kate Dennett for Mailonline

    Published: 11:28 AM EDT, September 23, 2023 | Updated: 2:58 PM EDT, September 23, 2023

    Advertisement

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Follow MailOnline’s live blog here for all updates on the first Strictly Come Dancing live show of the 2023 series.

    Everyone is excited about Bobby Brazier’s performance!

    The EastEnders actor is the son of the late Jade Goody.

    Jody Cundy impresses with his quick step with Jowita Przystal

    Anton said: ‘You made a small mistake, but overall a very nice performance.’

    Craig added, “The presentation needs work, but you know what, that was pretty amazing.”

    Shirley told the cyclist to ‘work on his self-confidence’.

    They received a score of 21.

    It’s universal praise for Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s jive!

    Shirley said: ‘I don’t know what’s in the Strictly water and we’re only in week one, that was an amazing young lady.’

    Anton added: ‘What an achievement, well done.’

    They joined Layton and Nikita at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 29.

    Les Dennis gets a score of 16 for his tango with Nancy Xu

    Craig Revel Horwood said: ‘I felt like your feet were Velcroed to the floor. You had to move on, but you tried anyway.”

    But Shirley Ballas insisted he has “musicality.”

    Les admitted after the dance that he suffers from imposter syndrome – we thought he did a great job!

    Zara and Sam Thompson are two goals!

    He showed up wearing a shirt with his girlfriend’s face on it

    The judges disagree on Zara McDermott’s cha-cha-cha!

    Craig Revel Horwood said: ‘It was a bit labored and wooden, but I can see the intention was there.’

    But Shirley Ballas was having none of it, adding: ‘Don’t listen to Craig, I don’t think he ate, honey, you were lovely.’

    Zara and Graziano Di Prima received a score of 19.

    A standing ovation for the samba of Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin!

    ‘How flexible are your legs? My God!’ Craig said.

    “Don’t you feel like it’s going to be a good year, guys?” Motsi asked the audience about their performance.

    They topped the leaderboard with a score of 29.

    Was Craig too hard on Nikita and Gorka?

    Some fans certainly seem to think so!

    Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez received a score of 21 for their waltz

    “She’s been grafting all week and it’s paying off,” Gorka said after the pair’s debut performance

    Meet Adam Thomas: Strictly, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road stars from a VERY famous family

    Read all about the Emmerdale star here.

    Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington are at the top of the leaderboard!

    The 78-year-old TV presenter, this year’s oldest participant, received a score of 28 for her cha-cha-cha.

    Eddie Kadi and Karen Haur gave a ‘magnificent’ quickstep

    Motsi Mabuse added: “Your attitude, you have to work on that. But honestly, I enjoyed myself from the first step to the last step.”

    How incredible do Claudia and Tess look?

    Angela has ‘a lot of potential’ according to Craig Revel Horwood (high praise from him!)

    Anton Du Beke added: ‘The drama, the intention, the commitment was wonderful. What I’d like you to do is work on your posture, it’s getting a bit exaggerated.’

    Angela and Carlos received a score of 23.

    They don’t make it easy for them! Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu tango for their first dance

    There is praise for Adam and Luba everywhere!

    “What a way to open the show,” Shirley said.

    “So much good happening, well done,” said Anton.

    “Your hips are there, they need a lot more work, but they’re there,” Craig added.

    They achieved a score of 19 points, not bad for their first attempt!

    It’s Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk first!

    We keep our fingers crossed for them!

    The opening performance was a hit with the fans!

    Less than 20 minutes left folks!

    Jeff Brazier is keeping his fingers crossed for son Bobby and his partner Dianne

    It’s hair and makeup time!

    Layton Williams is ready to hit the dance floor!

    ‘I feel all the emotions now’

    Meet Krishnan Guru-Murthy: the Strictly Come Dancing star and news presenter whose wife is ‘shocked’ he’s on the show

    Who is Krishnan Guru-Murthy?

    Click here to find out all about the Channel 4 News presenter

    Who is Ellie Leach? What has she said about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?

    Read everything you need to know about her here

    Meet Eddie Kadi: Congolese comedian with ‘illegal hips’ bringing the VIBE to Strictly

    Who is Eddie Kadi? And which radio and TV programs has he been in?

    Read more here for more information.

    Strictly rolled back onto screens last week, marking its 21st series.

    But with the Quicksteps and Waltzes, the romance rumors and inevitable couple breakups come into the show.

    While some couples split while on the show, amicably or otherwise, many fell apart in the months after the glitzy lights in the famous ballroom dimmed, giving name to the infamous Strictly curse.

    Here, MailOnline looks back at some of the biggest victims.

    Radio host Nikita Kanda is one of the participants in this year’s show.

    Read on here for everything you need to know about Nikita Kanda.

    Former professional tennis player and broadcaster Annabel Croft is among the participants in this year’s show.

    But who exactly is Annabel Croft? What has she said about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing? Does she have children?

    The partnerships for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing were revealed during the launch show last Saturday.

    From Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice’s collaboration to Zara McDermott’s collaboration with Graziano Di Prima, viewers are in for a treat this year!

    Check out the celebrity combinations here…

    Check out the celebrities hitting the dance floor for the 2023 series here…

    The 33-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her fellow professionals and the celebrity line-up the best of luck for Saturday’s first live show of the 2023 series.

    Meanwhile, Strictly has also included Amy in its 2023 trailer, which introduces all the couples at the start of each show alongside the recognizable theme music.

    The actress, 49, shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, just hours ahead of the first live show, where she dismissed the rumors in an expletive-filled rant.

    But Amanda has now hit back at the rumours, saying she is ‘ignoring the bulls***’ as she insisted all is well between her and 33-year-old Giovanni.

    Welcome to the Strictly Come Dancing live blog!

    Get all the live updates about the first live show of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 series here.

    Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Week 1 LIVE: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top the leaderboard as Angela Rippon receives standing ovation

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What feud? Strictly’s Amanda Abbington lovingly describes pro partner Giovanni Pernice ‘like a little brother’ after hitting back at claims she ‘threatened to quit’ as they take to the floor for series’ first live show

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Donald Trump ‘unleashed vile slurs about Army vet left badly-disabled by IED blast after watching him sing God Bless America at military event’

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Fetterman becomes first Democratic senator to demand Bob Menendez resign over corruption charges

    Sep 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What feud? Strictly’s Amanda Abbington lovingly describes pro partner Giovanni Pernice ‘like a little brother’ after hitting back at claims she ‘threatened to quit’ as they take to the floor for series’ first live show

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Donald Trump ‘unleashed vile slurs about Army vet left badly-disabled by IED blast after watching him sing God Bless America at military event’

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Fetterman becomes first Democratic senator to demand Bob Menendez resign over corruption charges

    Sep 23, 2023
    News

    Bob Menendez is rejecting the wave of calls for him to resign after his federal indictment, arguing that ‘some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat’

    Sep 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy