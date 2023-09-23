What feud? Strictly’s Amanda Abbington lovingly describes pro partner Giovanni Pernice ‘like a little brother’ after hitting back at claims she ‘threatened to quit’ as they take to the floor for series’ first live show

Advertisement

Strictly’s Amanda Abbington once again dismissed reports of a feud with professional partner Giovanni Pernice as they took to the dancefloor for the show’s first live episode on Saturday.

The actress, 49, described the dancer, 33, as “a little brother” in the pre-recorded VT and said she “loves him already,” before admitting she hadn’t “picked things up as quickly as she did ‘. wanted’ during rehearsals.

The first live show saw all 15 couples perform for the first time with Nigel Harmon and Katya Jones at the top of the leaderboard with 32 points and Les Dennis and his partner Nancy Xu at the bottom with a disappointing 16.

Earlier on Saturday, Amanda shared a video on Instagram in which she dismissed rumors of clashes with Giovanni in a foul-mouthed rant.

It follows that she was ‘affected’ by his ‘militant and aggressive’ training style, with tensions between the pair escalating.

What argument? Strictly’s Amanda Abbington, 49, once again slammed reports of a feud with professional partner Giovanni Pernice, 33, as they took to the dancefloor for the show’s first live episode on Saturday

Happy as Larry: The actress described the dancer as ‘a little brother’ in the pre-recorded VT and said she ‘already loves him’

But Amanda hit back, saying she was ‘ignoring the bulls***’ as she insisted all was well between her and Giovanni.

The duo then took to the floor as they performed an elegant Viennese waltz to Lewis Capaldi’s Pointless, which earned a respectable 29 points from the judges.

Shirley said: ‘Your fluidity, your sensitivity, your beautiful styling, you have beautiful chemistry, I loved it.’

Anton advised Amanda to relax a bit, saying: ‘It was all wonderful, emotionally wonderful. I want you to breathe. If there were thirty seconds left, I think you might have passed out.”