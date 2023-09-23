Jim Duncan splits with wife after ‘MULTIPLE affairs’ despite South Carolina GOP congressman selling himself as pro-family values and ‘traditional marriage’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A South Carolina congressman has left his wife after multiple alleged affairs — despite declaring himself a “family values” candidate who supports “traditional marriage.”

Jeff Duncan’s alleged feuding was revealed by his wife of 25 years and mother of his three children, Melody Duncan, as she filed for divorce from the Republican lawmaker in a Laurens County courthouse on Friday.

The filing alleged that Duncan, an outspoken Republican who claims his conference page that he is “a strong believer in life and traditional family values,” conducted one of the cases with a D.C. lobbyist named Liz Williams in the document. It is believed Duncan is now living with Williams.

Duncan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

The alleged adultery comes just weeks after North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another hardline Republican who was even floated as a potential running mate for Donald Trump, was caught in exclusive reporting by DailyMail.com allegedly cheating on her husband with Trump adviser Corey Lewandoswki.

Congressman Jeff Duncan claims to be a champion of “traditional family values.” He is pictured next to his wife Melody, who filed for divorce on Friday and claims that he has handled several affairs behind her back.

Duncan celebrated the birth of his first grandchild in February, posing next to his wife Melody before giving a speech in the House of Representatives about his ‘excitement’ about adding his family

According to Friday’s filing, Duncan made no secret of his affair with Williams in Washington social circles, and his wife believes he may even have quietly moved in with her.

“(Duncan) has admitted to (Melody) that he has an ongoing sexual relationship,” the petitioner alleges with Willaims.

The court’s shocking statement added that the Republican lawmaker further admitted to an “adulterous relationship with many other people, including the parties’ sons and his staffers.”

In one example provided by Melody, it was claimed that as recently as August 28, Duncan was touting his “loving” marriage to his wife when he hosted the conservative fundraiser “Faith and Freedom BBQ.”

Just a day later, however, the filing claims he “went directly to the home of his lover, Liz Williams… where (Melody) is informed and believes he still resides.”

Just four months earlier, Duncan celebrated the birth of his first grandchild, posing next to Melody as he cradled the child earlier making a groveling speech in the House of Representatives about the addition to his family.

Duncan is photographed earlier this year announcing the birth of his first grandchild in the House of Representatives

In his twelve years as a congressman, Duncan has become known as a hardline Republican. He is pictured posing with a can of ivermectin as he arrives at the Capitol in February 2022.

“(Melody) is aware and believes that (Duncan’s) extramarital relationship(s) is/are well known in South Carolina and Washington DC political circles,” the document adds.

Duncan’s facade as a Republican with “family values” also emerged during the divorce, where Melody claims he concocted a story that his marriage was cold and loveless to “justify the hypocrisy of his public statements and private actions.”

He has opposed gay marriage, despite reportedly flouting his own “sacred” vows on numerous occasions.

In addition to his affair with Williams, Duncan also had “an extramarital relationship with at least one other woman,” court documents show.

Her divorce proceedings seek alimony payments and the exclusive possession and use of their marital home and their home in Montana.

Duncan (pictured praying on the floor of the Republican National Convention) has made faith a central part of his political identity

She also requests that Duncan be solely responsible for all of their debts, medical expenses, attorney and legal fees, and maintenance of her and their children’s health insurance.

Duncan has served South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District since 2011 and is up for re-election next year.

During his time in the House of Representatives, he has become an outspoken conservative whose Faith and Freedom BBQ, as noted in his divorce filing, has become a major fundraising and speaking opportunity for Republican leaders.

In 2021, the keynote address was delivered by Noem, with Duncan saying at the time that he offered an opportunity to boost her national profile as a future GOP leader.

But just weeks before his own alleged scandal, Noem saw her reputation as a staunch Republican with “family values” destroyed by allegations that she had a yearslong affair with Lewandowski, as exclusively reported by DailyMail.com.

Married South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, 51, and ex-Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski (pictured in Ohio in 2020) have been romancing for years despite both being married, DailyMail.com can reveal

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been married to her husband, Bryon Noem, since 1992. Lewandowski has been married to September 11 widow Alison since 2005 and has four children with her.

Noem was often pitched as a vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump if he clinched the 2024 Republican nomination, and like Duncan had for years emphasized her belief in “family values.”

She is also a Republican who opposes gay marriage because she believes marriage is between a man and a woman, despite letting another man sleep in her bed behind her husband’s back.

But her chances of joining Trump’s ticket took a major blow when it was revealed that she had carried out the years-long affair.

She rose to prominence as her state’s only member of the House of Representatives for four terms before winning the governorship in 2018 and promising to uphold the wholesome family values ​​that she said South Dakotans have “long embraced.”

Defending “traditional marriage,” which she defined as “a special, God-given union between one man and one woman,” was particularly important to her.