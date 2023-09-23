Michael Caine Questions Role of Intimacy Coordinators: “In My Day, You Just Did the Love Scene”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michael Caine shares his thoughts on the need for intimacy coordinators during amorous scenes in film and television projects.

The 90-year-old actor, who is currently promoting the film The great escapetold The daily email in an interview published online Saturday, he said he was unfamiliar with the concept of a project that hires someone to ensure the safety and well-being of performers while filming intimate scenes.

“Real?” Caine responded when asked about his thoughts on the role. “Serious? What are they? We never had that in my time. Thank God I’m 90 and I don’t play lovers anymore, is all I can say.”

The two-time Oscar winner continued: “In my day you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”

Caine also said he tries to behave in a way that is considered politically correct, before adding: “But it’s boring. Not being able to express your opinion and not being able to call anyone ‘darling’.” He continued, “I like to learn from friends who are younger than me.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the actor’s team for further comment.

The nonprofit Intimacy Directors International was founded in 2016, and in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the role has become increasingly important on sets across the entertainment industry.

Caine recently suggested that Oliver Parker’s The great escape, which stars the late Glenda Jackson in a story about a World War II veteran who goes to great lengths to celebrate the 70th anniversary of D-Day, could be his last film. His previous roles include playing a lothario in the critically acclaimed 1966 feature film Alfie.