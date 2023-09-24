Katy Perry’s father said he forgives Russell Brand for dumping the popstar after their brief 14 month marriage

<!–

Katy Perry’s father says he has forgiven Russell Brand for abandoning his daughter after 14 months of marriage.

Christian preacher Keith Hudson, 76, told the Mail on Sunday he had no animosity towards the comedian, who ended the marriage via text message on New Year’s Eve in 2011.

He said, “I forgive him. We all have had our pasts, but thank God we are forgiven.

Pop star Perry, 38, told Vogue in 2013: “I felt very responsible for how that story ended.

“Then I discovered the real truth, which I can’t necessarily divulge because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.” I said to myself: “It’s not because of me; that beats me.

Her father refused to reveal the information his daughter kept to herself: “I can’t say anything because I will get in trouble.”

Perry has declined to comment since Brand was accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting at least three others between 2006 and 2013.

His spokesperson also declined to comment.

Brand is now married to author Laura Gallacher, sister of Sky Sports presenter Kirsty.